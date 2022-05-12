New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/The Brand Solution): Satyam Group of Companies was established in year 1999 by Harsh Vashist, who is a 1st generation entrepreneur and an engineer by profession. He started his professional journey as India's first distributor of Ingersoll Rand with the name Satyam International. The company today provides complete solutions in the industry and automobile sector related to Workshop Design, Garage Equipment, Air, Lube, Paint, Washing and Environment Solutions etc across pan India.

Later they entered into Car Care business by joining hands with the renowned brand in thissegment3MIndiaLimited.Withtimeandexperiencedgainedsofar, they have made themselves self-sufficient and launched their own range under the brand name TEM for Washing and Consumable products.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

Following their passion for automotive, they founded SparshAutotech Pvt Ltd and started dealership business being dealers of renowned brands in Indian automobile industry. Giving due focus on SHE (Safety, Health & Environment), all of the showrooms & workshops are equipped with ultra modern machinery and are based on Go Green concept.

Group is also having a CSR initiative by the name Satyam Centre of Professional Excellence(SCOPE), where they provide job oriented short & long term vocational courses in the field of automobile (such as Automotive Technician, Service Advisor, Sales Consultant etc.) & Healthcare (such as Physiotherapy Assistant, Panchkarma Therapist, Yoga Assistant etc.) industries. The institute is ISO 9001:2015 certified, accredited with ASDC, DTTE, Govt of NCT of Delhi and are training partners with VidyaBharti schools and Defence Institutions. The institute is committed to make the youth employable & market ready by feeding them industry focused curriculum.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Polls on 57 Seats Across 11 States on June 10, Says Election Commission.

The new priorities created by pandemic, preventive healthcare is one of the catchword to boost immunity and health parameters. The importance of having good health is being felt now more than ever. In fact, unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has made every human Health and fitness conscious. Humans are ready to embrace good old sutras and best practices available across the cultures.

As the world was grappling with the Covid pandemic Harsh Vashist remained positive and felt the importance of preventive healthcare through ancient Indian methods. In his effort to bring forward these preventive health care methods to masses, the group has started their new venture in Healthcare & Wellness sector with the name Sparsh Healthcare & Wellness at Moti Nagar, Delhi spanned across an area of 10,000 sqft and is based on AYUSH concept. It is a first-of-its-kind and unique set up where they provide alternative traditional Indian medicines (Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Unani)and various therapies(SoundTherapy, Panchkarma Therapies, Essential Oil Therapy, Yoga, Meditation etc)as per AYUSH & Preventive Healthcare.

Their offerings are much versatile & unique comprising of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopath, Allopath, Generic Medicines, Doctor Consultation, Dietician, Sound Therapy, Ayurveda/Panhkarma Therapies, Meditation, Chakra Therapy, Essential Oils Therapy,

Physiotherapy, Surgical & Medical Equipments on rent/ sale, Health insurance to consumer care products, all under one roof.

This place offers Sound Meditation which is a very limited & unique offering. In today's hectic lifestyle where majority of people under various age groups are living a stressed life, SparshHealthcare & Wellness has made an attempt to take away this stress from people's lives & give them mental peace. In Sound Mediation or Sound Therapy, a person is taken to a deep state of relaxation by playing various instruments such as bowls, chimes, gong, rainstick etc. at a certain frequency. Apart from stress bursting, this therapy is also helpful to treat various diseasesincludingchronicdisorderssuchasCancerandlifestyledisorderssuchasDiabetes, Hypertension, Arthritis, Thyroid etc. They have a panel of Doctors & therapists who have shot various videos/ group discussions giving insights on how to tackle these lifestyle disorders in a traditional way. The same can be accessed on their various social media handles.

Apart from therapeutic medicines & treatments, another attraction is its unique Cafe by the name Green Life Cafe. As the name implies, the menu of this cafe is also completely natural &organic. This cafe is run by a professional dietician who takes care of nutritional needs and calorie control of every dish on menu card. Delicacies like Sattu Drink, Turmeric Kadha, BelSharbat, Charcoal Shots, Salad, Soups tops the chart & are much loved by the people visiting this place.

Sparsh Healthcare & Wellness has recently been recognized as AYUSH Initiative Company of the Year & awarded with Global Business Awards 2022. The group now intends to replicate this business through franchisee model at PAN India level, so that more & more people can take benefit out of it.

For more information about this unique set up & concept and to avail their services, one can call them at 9311225400/01or can visit their social media handles below:

FB-www.facebook.com/sparshhealthcareandwellness/

Instagram-www.instagram.com/sparshhealthcareandwellness/

YouTube-www.youtube.com/channel/UCIdzbLpL1-IPQUylBvMMccg

This story is provided by The Brand Solutions. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The Brand Solutions)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)