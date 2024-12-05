BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5: Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group, and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University has been conferred with the prestigious title of Honorary Academician of 2024 by the renowned Albertina Academy of Fine Arts of Turin, Italy. The event, held in Kolkata today, marks a proud moment as Roychowdhury is the first Indian to receive this prestigious European honour, awarded by one of Italy's premier state institutions under the Ministry of University and Research (MIUR).

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of Armed Forces.

Chief Guest H.E. Riccardo Dalla Costa, Hon'ble Consul General of Italy in Kolkata, visiting dignitaries from the Albertina Academy and other distinguished guests were present to honour Roychowdhury's significant contributions to the cause of education and patronisation of the Arts for 40 years.

Congratulating the Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University said, "This is a moment of immense pride not only for Sister Nivedita University but the entire nation. Satyam Roychowdhury's recognition as the Honorary Academician of 2024 by the esteemed Albertina Academy of Fine Arts is a testament to his visionary leadership and unparalleled contributions to education and the society. His achievement inspires us all to strive for excellence and reinforces India's growing presence in the global academic arena."

Also Read | PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda Stands Tall as UP Yoddhas Come From Behind To Beat Telugu Titans.

Accepting the award, Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University said, "I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition from this historic institution. This honour is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the power of education in transforming lives and encouraging global connections. I dedicate this honour to the entire community of our institution for their unwavering support and inspiration. This honour reinforces my belief in the limitless potential of Indian academia and the reservoir of our Arts on the world stage."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)