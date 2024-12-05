Armed Forces Flag Day is an annual event in India that is observed on December 7 to honour the sacrifices, contributions and dedication of the country's armed forces. The day is an opportunity to express gratitude to the soldiers, airmen, and sailors who serve and protect the nation. The day also serves as an occasion to contribute to the welfare of the armed forces' personnel, veterans, and their families. The Armed Forces Flag Day is a reminder of the armed forces' crucial role in ensuring the nation's security and sovereignty. In this article, let’s know more about Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 Date

Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 will be observed on Saturday, December 7.

Armed Forces Flag Day History

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed throughout India on December 7 since 1949 to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought & continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour. Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country. They are the guardians of the nation and protect its citizens at all costs. The day acknowledges the valour and sacrifices of the armed forces and encourages in raising funds for the welfare of ex-servicemen, war widows, and their dependents.

Armed Forces Flag Day Significance

Armed Forces Flag Day is an important annual event that highlights the contributions and sacrifices of India's armed forces and promotes unity, respect, and responsibility among citizens. The day pays tribute to the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of soldiers and acknowledges the immense hardships faced by them. The day brings a sense of pride and gratitude among citizens for the armed forces' selfless service. On this day, various events are organised to express gratitude to families of martyrs and veterans who have dedicated their lives to protecting the country.

