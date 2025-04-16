SB Acoustics and SB Audience Now Officially Available in India Through Audiofy Technologies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16: Audiofy Technologies is proud to announce the official availability of world-renowned loudspeaker brands SB Acoustics and SB Audience in India. This marks a significant milestone for audio enthusiasts, OEM manufacturers, integrators, and speaker designers across the country who now have direct access to premium Danish driver technology.

Who Are SB Acoustics and SB Audience?

SB Acoustics is a globally respected brand known for its high-end loudspeaker drivers, engineered in Denmark and manufactured in Indonesia. SB Acoustics has carved a reputation for delivering audiophile-grade performance with remarkable value. Their product line includes a wide range of tweeters, midrange drivers, and woofers, favored by DIY enthusiasts, high-end speaker manufacturers, and acoustic engineers around the world.

SB Audience is the professional audio division of the Sinar Baja Electric Group (the parent company behind SB Acoustics). Specializing in high-power, high-performance pro audio drivers, SB Audience products are built for demanding applications such as PA systems, studio monitors, cinema speakers, and touring rigs. Their offerings include compression drivers, woofers, and subwoofers tailored for clarity, power handling, and reliability.

Audiofy Technologies: Empowering the Indian Audio Industry

As the official distributor of SB Acoustics and SB Audience in India, Audiofy Technologies is more than just a supply chain partner -- it is a full-service audio solutions provider offering:

Direct Distribution of SB Acoustics and SB Audience drivers with assured authenticity and technical support.

OEM & ODM Speaker Development: From concept to production, Audiofy works with brands, integrators, and startups to develop custom speaker systems -- from cabinet design and acoustic tuning to driver selection and branding.

Crossover Coils Manufacturing: Audiofy Technologies also features in-house CNC coil winding capabilities for precision crossover coil production, ensuring superior performance and customization

Customization Services: White-label speaker design and private branding with flexible MOQ options.

With headquarters in Hyderabad and an expanding network of partners, Audiofy Technologies is poised to become the go-to source for premium speaker drivers and audio system development in India.

"Bringing SB Acoustics and SB Audience to India is a huge leap for the Indian audio scene. Whether you're a high-end DIYer, a boutique speaker brand, or a pro audio integrator, we now have the tools and support locally to create world-class audio experiences," said Shravanth Vanga, Founder of Audiofy Technologies.

For dealership requests, or technical assistance, please contact:

Email: info@audiofy.in

Online Store: www.audiofy.in

