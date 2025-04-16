Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Images and Ganpati Bappa HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Sankashti Chaturthi by Sharing Lord Ganesha Photos, Messages & Greetings

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 is on April 16. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the Lord who is known to take away everyone’s worry - Lord Ganesha. The celebration of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is marked on the Chaturthi tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month. On the occasion of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, people are sure to observe a stringent fast to appease Lord Ganapati. Sharing Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes and messages, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi images and HD wallpapers, Happy Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi greetings is also a common practice. Hence, to mark Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 on April 16, we bring you Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 images, Ganpati Bappa HD wallpapers and Lord Ganesha photos for free download online.

There are typically 12 Sankashti Chaturthi that are observed in a year - each in the Krishna paksha of each month. It is believed that observing the stringent Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat helps devotees to solve the challenges and pain in their life. The celebration of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi in particular is believed to help get rid of any pain and suffering that people may be grappling with in their life. The Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be held from sunrise to moonrise, when finally the fast can be broken.

The celebration of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is also marked by visiting prominent temples of Lord Ganesha and offering one’s prayers. As we celebrate Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, share these Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes and messages, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi images and HD wallpapers, Happy Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi greetings with friends and family.

