Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: SBI Life Insurance, India's most trusted private life insurers, launched an exclusive 24x7 Inbound Helpline for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to provide global accessibility of after sale services. Customers residing anywhere outside India can leverage this premium service* by dialing the dedicated helpline number: +91- 022 6928 9090. This initiative reinforces SBI Life's commitment to serve its diverse customer base with unparalleled convenience and support, regardless of geographical boundaries.

The newly introduced inbound helpline for NRIs aims to provide seamless assistance and guidance on various life insurance products and services offered by the company. With round-the-clock availability, NRIs can now easily connect with experienced and knowledgeable customer service representatives to address their queries, concerns, and insurance needs anytime, anywhere.

SBI Life 24x7 Inbound Helpline for NRIs marks a paradigm shift in customer support within the private life insurance space, making its products & service accessible round the clock in two languages -English & Hindi, to start with. The inbound helpline for NRIs will offer a wide range of services, including policy-related inquiries, premium payment assistance, claims assistance, and product information dissemination. Whether NRIs require assistance with policy renewals, fund allocations, or understanding insurance benefits, the dedicated helpline ensures prompt and efficient resolution to their queries, enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Speaking of the launch of SBI Life 24 X 7 Inbound helpline for NRIs, Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance said, "At SBI Life, we understand the importance of staying connected with our customers, regardless of the geographical boundaries. We recognise that our valued NRI customers and prospects need seamless support service, transcending time zones. The launch of the exclusive 24x7 Inbound Helpline for NRIs, underscores our dedication to providing exceptional service & support to our valued customers. This initiative is a testament to our dedication of delivering unparalleled service to our global family of policyholders."

He further added, "With this initiative, we aim to further strengthen our relationship with customers globally, by offering them convenience in access to assistance and information on our comprehensive range of insurance solutions, round the clock. Our untiring commitment to serving our customers better is rooted in our belief that personalised human interactions will enable countless individuals to understand the value of insurance. With this initiative we hope to enhance the overall customer experience and reinforce our position as a customer centric insurer."

SBI Life remains committed to leveraging technology and innovation to streamline customer interactions and deliver exceptional service standards. The introduction of the 24x7 inbound helpline for NRIs reflects SBI Life's proactive approach towards meeting the diverse needs of its global customer base and solidifying its position as a trusted life insurance partner.

About SBI Life Insurance:

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,028 offices, 24,060 employees, a large and productive network of about 243,590 agents, 74 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,714.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2023)

*standard rates applied

