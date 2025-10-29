PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: In a pioneering initiative, SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted insurance companies in India, has amplified the message to make breast health 'a living room conversation in every household', on a global stage by setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS®. Using a record 1,191 'Hug of Life' hot water bags to create the largest mosaic spelling out the message i.e. 'Take A Breast Self-Exam with Thanks-A-Dot', the effort not only reinforces the importance of early detection and self-care but also sparks vital conversations about women's health that need to be normalised in India.

* With a breast self-examination mosaic made of a record 1,191 'Hug of Life' bags, SBI Life's Guinness World Record promotes early detection and holistic awareness for women's health

The record-setting formation was witnessed by notable attendees, including Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, Ms. Mahima Chaudhry, Indian actress and breast cancer survivor; Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corp. Comm & CSR, SBI Life; Mr. Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® along with other respected dignitaries.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among Indian women, accounting for nearly 1 in 4 cancer cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 60% of breast cancer cases in India are diagnosed at advanced stages, when treatment options are limited and survival rates plummet. However, up to 90% of breast cancer cases are curable if detected early. Cultural hesitation, stigma, and prioritisation of family health over personal care often prevent women from addressing their own health.

SBI Life's Thanks-A-Dot initiative, launched in 2019, aims to break these barriers by encouraging women to talk openly about breast health, making self-examination a regular and approachable part of daily life.

In 2023, SBI Life introduced the 'Hug of Life' hot water bag, the world's first bag with three-dimensional lumps, designed as a tactile learning aid to help women practise self-breast examination safely and confidently. The record-breaking mosaic brings together employees, partners, and volunteers, transforming an everyday object into a powerful symbol of awareness and empowerment.

Reflecting on the initiative, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corp. Comm. & CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, "While women play a central role in nurturing families, prioritising their own health often takes a backseat. Through SBI Life's Thanks-A-Dot, we are not just encouraging women to practise breast self-examination, we are creating a movement that turns a personal act of care into a shared conversation at home and across communities. This initiative reflects our belief that true well-being starts with taking care of oneself. We see self-care as part of a larger responsibility where caring for your loved ones begins with caring for yourself. Achieving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® is more than a milestone; it is an effort aimed at encouraging women to prioritize self-care and make breast self-examination a regular habit."

Mahima Chaudhry, Indian Actress and Breast Cancer Survivor said, "Being associated with SBI Life's Thanks-A-Dot feels close to my heart, as it champions the importance of early detection. Having battled breast cancer myself, I know how critical early detection is, and regular breast self-exams make all the difference. Since these conversations are still rare, the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® by SBI Life's 'Thanks-A-Dot', opens doors for those conversations, inspiring women to learn, act, and empower themselves."

This initiative reinforces SBI Life's philosophy - 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye'. By combining innovation, empathy, and purpose, the company aims to make breast self-examination a habit, not a hesitation, encouraging women to prioritise their health alongside financial well-being.

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world-class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,154 offices, 28,534 employees, a large and productive network of about 268,792 agents, 73 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 149 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,814.6 billion.

