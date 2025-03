VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of its new Galaxy VXL - a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable, and redundant 500-1250 kW (400V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software, and safety features.

The Galaxy VXL UPS redefines power protection with a compact 1.2m2 footprint and industry-leading 1042 kW/m2 power density. Designed for AI, hyperscale data centers, and critical infrastructure, it supports up to 1.25 MW per frame and scales to 5 MW with four units in parallel, maximizing uptime and efficiency. It delivers 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and 97.5% in double conversion mode, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions while ensuring Class-1 power protection. With a 52% smaller footprint, its modular, N+1 redundant design enhances availability by up to 10x. Scalable power modules minimize CapEx and support future expansion. It is compatible with Lithium-ion and VRLA batteries, and the Live Swap function ensures seamless maintenance and uptime. Furthermore, the EcoStruxure IT integration enables secure remote monitoring with IEC 62443-4-2 certified cybersecurity, offering a resilient, flexible, and efficient power solution.

Speaking on the launch, Venkataraman Swaminathan, Vice President-Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric Greater India said, "As dependency on large-scale infrastructure grows rapidly, businesses need sustainable, resilient, and efficient power solutions to safeguard critical systems while minimizing environmental impact. The Galaxy VXL UPS marks a major step forward in power protection, combining a compact, high-density design with exceptional efficiency and scalability. Designed for AI, data centers, and critical infrastructure, it optimizes energy use, reduces costs, and ensures unparalleled reliability for high-density workloads. As power demands evolve, Schneider Electric remains committed to delivering future-ready solutions that enhance sustainability, security, and operational efficiency.

Key features and benefits

Schneider Electric's Galaxy VXL UPS has been designed to offer record breaking power densities, and an AI-ready power architecture for the most energy-intensive workloads. For the first time, this new UPS provides customers 1.25mw scalable and modular solution with 125kw/3U power modules in 1.2m2 footprint, while being capable of supporting up to 1.25 MW of critical load in one frame and up to 5 MW with 4 units in parallel in only 4.8 M2 space. Key benefits include:

* Modular, scalable, high-power design: With a power density of 1042 kW per squared meter, customers can deploy a 1.25 MW modular UPS in a single frame, and add power modules incrementally via pay-as-you-grow flexibility.

* Smaller footprint: Standing at 1.2m2, Galaxy VXL has a 52% footprint improvement compared with industry average, with full front access and no rear clearance, offering better power and space utilization.

* Increased efficiency and sustainability: Galaxy VXL provides up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and up to 97.5% efficiency in double conversion mode. Its compact footprint means raw material reduction, less packaging, and includes SPoT (Smart Power Test) mode for UPS and Power Module testing, saving electricity.

* Lower CapEx and OpEx: Improved operational and energy efficiencies provide a catalyst for lower electricity bills, and ease of service/maintenance equates to lower labor cost for a better TCO.

* Reinforced, resilient design: Galaxy VXL utilizes conformal-coated boards, 100kA short circuit rating and optional seismic kit for a robust mechanical design.

* Enhanced cybersecurity and safety: Galaxy VXL is certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards and includes Live Swap technology to allow power module replacements, with zero downtime.

* Extended lifespan via EcoCare: With Galaxy VXL, Schneider Electric is introducing EcoCare membership, a next-generation services plan, providing premium on-site and remote access to technical experts, 24/7 remote monitoring powered by AI, condition-based maintenance to minimize on-site disruptions by up to 50%, and help extend the UPSs' lifespan.

* Perfect for prefabricated data centers: With a smaller physical footprint, higher efficiency, and lower cost, Galaxy VXL provides a resilient backbone for the prefabricated data centers of the future.

Scaling-up to customer demands for AI systems

To meet customer demands for AI systems, Schneider Electric has increased manufacturing and production capacity at a host of its global factories, where its annual production capacity for Galaxy VXL UPS will exceed 9,000 units in 2025.

Additionally, Galaxy VXL UPS will be available at Schneider Electric's Sant Boi, Barcelona Factory, where it will be integrated to form the resilient backbone for Schneider Electric's prefabricated, modular range of high-compute workload data center solutions.

Schneider Electric's Galaxy VXL UPS is available for order immediately. For more information, visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

