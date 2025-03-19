Agra, March 19: A man surrendered at a police station in Agra after allegedly killing his wife during an argument over chowmein. The accused, identified as Sandeep, strangled his wife, Gunjan, following a heated dispute at their home in Khandoli Nandlalpur. Reports suggest the couple had ongoing marital conflicts and were in the process of seeking a divorce. After the attack, Sandeep stood outside the room for 20 minutes before instructing his sons to take Gunjan to the hospital.

During police questioning, Sandeep revealed that he and Gunjan frequently fought over issues of fidelity, as reported by Free Press Journal. Their relationship had been strained for years, leading to a pending divorce case. On Monday afternoon, March 17, Sandeep brought chowmein for Gunjan, but when she refused to eat, an argument erupted. The situation escalated when Gunjan slapped Sandeep, prompting him to strangle her in a fit of rage. Agra Shocker: Struggling With Depression After Losing His Job, Shoe Craftsman Poisons Disabled Daughter to Death; Hangs Self.

According to the report, Sandeep strangled Gunjan for nearly 20 minutes until she collapsed. He then remained outside the room for another 20 minutes before instructing his sons to take their unconscious mother to the hospital. Meanwhile, he walked to the police station and turned himself in. Doctors at the hospital later declared Gunjan dead on arrival. Agra Shocker: Denied Matchbox to Light Cigarette, Trio Stab BTech Student to Death in Uttar Pradesh; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events. Authorities are also gathering witness statements, including those of the couple’s children, to understand the family’s history of disputes. Sandeep remains in police custody as legal proceedings move forward.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

