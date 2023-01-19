Search for Wedding Venues Shoot up by 39 per cent, as India Closes this Wedding Season on a High

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): This wedding season, Weddingz.in India's largest online platform offering wedding venues and related services witnessed a 39 per cent increase in search for wedding venues in the last month of the quarter ending in December 2022 vs the previous quarter ending in September 2022. Mumbai has shown the highest interest in wedding venue searches, followed by Delhi and Kolkata. The recovery in sentiment is full as demonstrated by the December 2022 trend, which is a 29 per cent jump in interest vs the last pre-covid December which was in 2019.

Marking the kick-off of the year-end wedding season, the full quarter ending December 2022 itself saw a 13 per cent increase in interest and search for venues as compared to the previous quarter ending Sept 2022.

Talking about the findings, Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz.in said, "The increased interest in wedding venue searches is indicative of the big shift the industry is currently undergoing. The digitization wave has turned this albeit traditional industry into a consumer-first digital marketplace. 'Remote' planning or 'Plan from anywhere' has enabled even the conventionally run businesses to connect, collaborate and seamlessly deliver on their services. After a long period of lull the industry is on high gear, to deliver not just on the pent up demand but also create solutions for the new-age couple. Needless to say, the wed-tech marriage is here to stay."

As the industry strides back to normalcy, Weddingz.in, recently crossed a landmark number of 35,000 banquet listings on its website. The company has witnessed a 45 per cent increase in the number of venues listed on the platform since 2019.

Estimated to be USD 50 billion industry, the Indian weddings market was the cusp of change, which accelerated due to the pandemic. A recent survey by Weddingz.in revealed that the pandemic has given a significant push to 'digitization' and the growth of online wedding platforms. There has been a rise in awareness and usage of online wedding platforms. In fact, the survey shows that over 63 per cent of millennials prefer planning weddings through online platforms.

The study also reveals the reasons for the inclination towards online wedding platforms. Over 60 per cent of individuals prefer to plan weddings online as it is an affordable choice. Nearly 70 per cent of consumers feel that online wedding mediums are easy to use, offer better customization and a variety of options.

Weddingz.in is India's largest online platform providing a hassle-free Wedding experience. Weddingz.in offers customers a fully managed, one-stop platform for all their needs to organise a superlative wedding experience including providing beautiful and spacious venues, managing themed decor, end-to-end catering, in-house photographers and makeup artists guided by a dedicated wedding planner, all at guaranteed best prices.

