Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): SEBI issues circulars on the Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs).

According to the SEBI statement, the framework aims to enhance ease of compliance and doing business for SEBI-registered FPIs. Its key features include enabling a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and minimising repeated compliance requirements and documentation for such investors.

These benefits can be availed by existing and new FPIs that meet the specified eligibility criteria. FPIs registered with SEBI, such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, appropriately regulated and broad-based mutual funds, and insurance companies and pension funds, will be the beneficiaries of these changes, the SEBI said.

Earlier, SEBI (FPI) Regulations, 2019 and SEBI (FVCI) Regulations, 2000, were amended to provide for the introduction of the SWAGAT-FI framework for FPIs and FVCIs. This key measure would reduce regulatory complexity and enhance India's globalcompetitiveness as an investor-friendly destination. The provisions of the circulars come into effect from June 1, 2026. (ANI)

