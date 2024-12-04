Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated an investigation into the role of Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited, the sole book-running lead manager (merchant banker) for the now-cancelled IPO of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd.

The regulatory body's action stems from serious concerns regarding alleged irregularities in the IPO process and the company's disclosures.

SEBI emphasized that the role of Ekadrisht Capital, located in Mumbai, is being dealt with separately due to the urgency of unlocking investors' funds. The investigation will focus on whether the merchant banker failed in its due diligence responsibilities and its involvement in any irregularities during the IPO process.

SEBI order said "Other aspects of the investigation, including the role of the Merchant Banker, are being dealt with in separate proceedings. This matter is being addressed independently, given the critical urgency arising from the fact that investors' funds have remained locked in for more than two months pursuant to the Interim Order"

Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd., a company specializing in intelligent transportation systems and toll management solutions, launched its IPO between September 10 and September 12, 2024, with a price band of Rs 66-70 per share.

The offering, which involved fresh issuance of 64.10 lakh equity shares, the IPO was oversubscribed by an astonishing 345.65 times. Shares were credited to investors' demat accounts on September 16, 2024, and the listing was scheduled for September 17, 2024.

The IPO was cancelled following a complaint followed by an investigation by the 'Small Investors Welfare Association' alleging that the company had given a purchase order of Rs 17.70 crore to a vendor which has questionable financials.

SEBI investigation revealed that Trafiksol ITS Technologies relied on a sham entity and participated in a cover-up when the credentials of the alleged company TPV were being examined by the regulator.

Major findings of the SEBI investigations are clubbed under three heads. There was an intent of diversion of funds through misleading objects of the issue, misstatement of financial statements and concealment of material facts in the prospectus.

SEBI has already directed Trafiksol to refund the IPO proceeds to investors to whom shares were allotted. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in coordination with the issue's bankers, has been tasked with overseeing the refund process, which must be completed within one week. (ANI)

