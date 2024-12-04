Nargis Fakhri has remained silent amid the shocking controversy surrounding her sister, Aliya Fakhri, who was recently arrested on charges of double murder in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, New York. Aliya is accused of killing her former boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne. The case has sent shockwaves, leaving many to question whether Nargis, the popular Bollywood actress, is in contact with her sister during this time. Who Is Aliya Fakhri? Everything You Need To Know About Actress Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Accused of Double Murder.

According to a report from NDTV, sources have revealed that Nargis and Aliya have not been in touch for over 20 years. This estrangement has only added to the intrigue surrounding the actress’s stance on her sister's legal troubles. While Nargis has chosen not to make any public statements on the matter, her social media activity has raised questions. In her latest Instagram Story, she shared a picture of herself with her Housefull 5 co-stars, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa, captioning it, “We are coming for you.” While the post is clearly related to her professional work, it has fueled speculation about her personal situation. ‘You’re All Going To Die Today’: Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Aliya Fakhri, Charged With First-Degree Murder, Allegedly Yelled Before Setting the Fire.

Nargis Fakhri’s Post Amid Sister Aliya Fakhri’s Murder Case

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nargisfakhri)

Nargis Fakhri has generally kept her personal life private, making her silence on this matter all the more notable. Her decision not to publicly address the legal issues surrounding Aliya Fakhri adds to the mystery of their strained relationship. According to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Aliya is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly setting a two-storey garage on fire, which resulted in the deaths of her ex-boyfriend and his female friend. If convicted, Aliya could face life imprisonment.

