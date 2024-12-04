Mumbai, December 4: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has invited applications from interested and eligible government job seekers and Sarkari Naukri aspirants for several posts of Court Officer, Private Secretary and others. A total of 98 vacancies are on offer including Court Officer, Assistant, Senior Legal Assistant, Cashier and Staff Car Driver among others. Candidates who are interested to apply for NCLT Recruitment 2024 can send their applications to the Secretary of NCLT by January 31, 2025.

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of test/interview. Candidates who will be shortlisted candidates will be appointed at Delhi. For details regarding eligibility, pay, etc. candidates can the official website of NCLT at nclt.gov.in or click on detailed PDF regarding NCLT Recruitment 2024 here. Of the 98 vacancies, 17 posts are for Court Officer, 26 for Private Secretary and 23 for Senior Legal Assistant.

Additionally, 14 posts are for Assistant, 7 for Stenographer Grade-IJ/Personal Assistant, 9 for Record Assistant, and one each for Cashier and Staff Car Driver. To apply for the several posts of NCLT recruitment drive, candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with the certificate attached to the application from the employer/head of office/forwarding authority to NLCT Secretary in Delhi.

Candidates are also advised to attach certified copies of ACRs/APARs for the last five years. While the pay scale is likely to be between INR 19,900 to 1,51,100 per month, the age limit is capped at maximum of 56 years.

