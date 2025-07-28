NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 28: The second edition of Consumer Electronics World Expo (CEWE) concluded successfully at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. From July 24 to 26, 2025, the show proved to be an engaging platform for tech influencers, startup founders, sourcing heads, retail buyers, architects, and HNIs to converge and explore the fast-changing consumer electronics segment.

Organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., in association with Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) and supported by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and All India Electronics Association (AIEA), the show hosted over 100 exhibitors and 1000+ products from more than 200 premium brands, spread over a massive area of 50,000+ sq. ft. The show not only brought together smart homes & IoT devices, home & kitchen appliances, office automation & IT products, mobile, electronic gadgets & accessories, OEM/ electronics manufacturing services & more under one roof but also facilitated meaningful industry engagement through dedicated networking opportunities.

Driven by strong industry collaboration, the event was supported by Sharp as the Title Sponsor, Invest India as Knowledge Partner, Horizon Packs Pvt. Ltd. as the Lanyard Sponsor and 6Wresearch as the Knowledge Partner for CEW Conclave. The event took place in association with CEAMA (Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association) and was backed by Supporting Associations, ICEA (India Cellular and Electronics Association) and AIEA (All India Electronics Association). This immense support by all sponsors helped elevate the show's stature and create a strong value chain for every participating brand and delegate.

Among the standout features this year were the Start-Up Hub and Innovation Trends Avenue, which gave emerging companies and product innovators a dedicated space to present disruptive ideas and technologies to a high-value audience. New Product Launches by leading brands like Sharp and boAt kept the excitement high while the Influencer Meet brought content creators, reviewers, and media figures face-to-face with manufacturers, amplifying the show's reach across digital platforms. Enriching the experience, the Media Tet-a-Tet enabled meaningful one-on-one interactions between top-tier journalists and exhibiting brands.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd, said, "This edition of Consumer Electronics World Expo has opened a fresh chapter in the consumer electronics space. The momentum was evident from the very first day and continued throughout. We thank all our partners, exhibitors, and visitors for making this a high-value, action-packed platform for innovation and business."

The CEW Conclave hosted powerful sessions focused on India's evolving electronics landscape. It began with the Inaugural Session: A Step Forward in Our Collective Journey Toward Viksit Bharat 2047, aligning with India's Vision 2047 - From Aspirations to Action. This was followed by Reimagining Consumer Electronics: Innovation & Global Competitiveness, highlighting the role of emerging technologies, resilient supply chains, and sustainability in driving global success. India's Electronics Power Play: From Factory Floor to Global Boardrooms explored strategies to expand India's electronics manufacturing footprint worldwide. The conclave also featured a focused session on the India Home Appliances Market, while product launches by Sharp and boAt added an exciting edge to Day 2.

Sustainability remained a major focus throughout the event, with many brands spotlighting energy-efficient appliances, recyclable packaging, and waste-reduction solutions. CEWE 2025 aimed to create a platform that not only promotes business deals but also nudges the industry towards eco-conscious production and ethical sourcing.

The participants included distributors, architects, electronics stores, modern retailers, hospitality tech buyers, interior designers, real estate developers, and procurement teams to name a few. CEWE gave buyers an opportunity to assess prices, examine features, understand competitive positioning, and place orders. For exhibitors, it enabled both brand exposure and hands-on lead generation.

With the electronics industry witnessing consistent demand growth and government-backed schemes such as PLI and Make in India gaining ground, the expo reaffirmed the sector's readiness for global partnerships and domestic scale-up. Plans for the third edition are already underway, with an expanded footprint and added experiences expected next year.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 28 years in publishing & 23 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand. For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com

