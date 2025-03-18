Secure, Rewarding, and Flexible - Why AU NOMO Credit Card Is a Game-Changer for New Credit Card Users

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: For individuals who are new to credit or looking to build their credit profile, obtaining approval for a credit card can often be challenging. Many traditional credit cards require a strong credit history or income proof, making it difficult for first-time users to enter the credit ecosystem. This is where the AU NOMO Credit Card comes in - a unique, secured credit card designed to provide financial flexibility while helping users build their credit score.

Whether you're a young professional, student, senior citizen, retired, or someone who prefers the security of a deposit-backed card, the AU NOMO Credit Card offers a seamless entry into the world of credit, combined with exciting rewards and privileges.

Why AU NOMO Credit Card Stands Out

The AU NOMO Credit Card is designed to offer a balance of security, rewards, and convenience. Here's why it is a game-changer for new credit card users:

1. Easy Approval - No Credit History Required

Unlike traditional credit cards that require a thorough credit check, the AU NOMO Credit Card is issued against a Fixed Deposit (FD). This unique feature enables individuals with no prior credit history or low credit scores to obtain a credit card without the need of an income proof or extensive documentation.

2. Earn Interest on Your FD

The Fixed Deposit (FD) backing the AU NOMO Credit Card offers an attractive interest rate of 7.75% per annum, enabling cardholders to grow their savings while enjoying the benefits of a credit card. Terms and conditions apply.

3. Build Your Credit Score Effortlessly

One of the key advantages of using the AU NOMO Credit Card is its ability to help users build or improve their credit scores. By using the card responsibly and making timely payments, user can enhance their creditworthiness, making it easier to qualify for other financial products in the future.

4. Exciting Rewards on Every Spend

AU NOMO Credit Card ensures that every transaction is rewarding. Cardholders earn reward points on retail purchases, which can be redeemed for shopping vouchers, travel bookings, mobile recharges, and more.

5. Exclusive Milestone Benefits

By meeting specific spending thresholds, users can unlock additional reward points and hence making regular spending even more beneficial. These milestone rewards add extra value, ensuring that responsible card usage is incentivized.

6. Lower International Markup Fee

Frequent travellers will appreciate the lower Forex Markup Fee, which makes international spending more economical compared to standard credit cards.

7. Airport and Railway Lounge Access

The AU NOMO Credit Card offers complimentary access to select domestic airport and railway lounges upon meeting the specified spending criteria, ensuring comfort and convenience during your travels.

8. Fuel Surcharge Waiver

For everyday commuters, the card offers a fuel surcharge waiver, helping users save on fuel purchases across various stations in India.

9. Zero Liability on Lost or Stolen Card

Security is a top priority with AU NOMO Credit Card. In case of card loss or fraudulent transactions, users carry zero liability post reporting, ensuring peace of mind.

10. Contactless Payment for Added Convenience

With the tap-and-pay feature, users can make swift, secure transactions without entering a PIN for lower-value purchases at participating merchants.

11. Flexible EMI Option

For big-ticket purchases, users can convert their transactions into easy monthly instalments, making financial management more convenient.

Who Should Consider the AU NOMO Credit Card

* First-time credit card users - Those without an established credit history can start their credit journey seamlessly.

* Self-employed individuals - Entrepreneurs and freelancers who may not have consistent income documentation can still enjoy the benefits of a credit card.

* Students or young professionals - A great choice for those looking to manage expenses and build financial discipline.

* Senior citizens & retirees - Ideal for those who want a credit card without income proof requirements, backed by their FD.

* Travelers - With lower forex markup and lounge access, the card is an excellent companion for frequent travellers.

* Anyone looking for secured credit - Ideal for individuals who prefer a collateral-backed credit card for responsible spending.

Final Thoughts

The AU NOMO Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank is not just another credit card; it's a financial tool that empowers individuals to build credit, enjoy rewards, and experience financial flexibility with ease. Whether you're stepping into the world of credit for the first time or looking for a secured option with exciting benefits, this card is a great choice.

