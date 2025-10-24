BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 24: Hilti India, through its flagship knowledge platform Seismic Academy, conducted the Annual Conference 2025 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, under the theme "Building Retrofits - Breathing Life into Existing Structures." The conference spotlighted the urgent need to retrofit India's ageing infrastructure to enhance earthquake resilience and fostered collaboration among engineers, policymakers, academicians, and industry leaders.

The event offered participants a great opportunity to learn from global and national experts, gain insights on codal perspectives, explore real-world retrofit case studies on structural strengthening, and engage in solution-oriented dialogues. For the engineers, policymakers, researchers, and students in attendance, the sessions provided actionable frameworks and fresh perspectives ready for real-world application. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the Academy reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for seismic resilience and knowledge exchange in India.

The 2025 Annual Conference featured an engaging line-up of sessions designed to provide holistic insights into seismic considerations and structural retrofitting. The event commenced with a keynote address by Dr. Shailesh Agrawal, Executive Director, BMTPC, MoHUA, Government of India, emphasizing the importance of building earthquake resilience and guiding disaster-resilient construction across India. This was followed by keynote lectures on global perspectives in seismic engineering, a technical session on the Framework of Seismic Standards in India by Prof. Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, Director, CSIR-Central Building Research Institute and a talk on Risk Assessment & Retrofit of Towns by Dr. Ajay Chourasia of CSIR-CBRI. Practical case studies on structural strengthening were presented by Mr. Arunabho Bhattacharya and Dr. Rohit Yadav, while an inspiring student competition showcased the creativity and innovation of young engineers.

A high-powered panel discussion featuring leaders from CPWD, IIT Delhi, AECOM, and CCEPL explored pathways for scaling retrofits nationwide. The conference concluded with closing remarks from Hilti India's leadership, underscoring the construction industry's collective responsibility in advancing resilience and safety.

Mr. Jayant Kumar, General Manager & Managing Director, Hilti India, said, "Our commitment through the Seismic Academy has always been to make seismic safety not just a technical conversation, but a national priority. This year's focus on retrofits reflects our belief that innovation must go beyond new construction to address the vulnerabilities of our existing infrastructure. By fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration, we're equipping stakeholders with the knowledge, data, and strategies to turn seismic resilience from an aspiration into measurable impact. For Hilti India, this is about safeguarding lives and livelihoods while shaping the future of construction."

Since its inception in 2019, Hilti's Seismic Academy has emerged as one of India's leading knowledge platforms for earthquake engineering. Its initiatives spanning annual summits, technical journals, webinars, research collaborations, and capacity-building workshops, have engaged over 2,500 key stakeholders from government bodies, academia, and industry. This sustained effort has driven the adoption of updated seismic codes such as IS 1893-Part 6, advanced retrofitting techniques, and a growing culture of preparedness across India's construction ecosystem.

Dr. Shailesh Agrawal, Executive Director, BMTPC, MoHUA, Government of India, said, "Platforms like the Seismic Academy are important in strengthening India's earthquake resilience by deepening awareness, building technical capacity, and promoting the adoption of proven retrofit and safety practices. In a country with diverse geo-climatic conditions and high seismic risk, BMTPC's Vulnerability Atlas of India provides critical guidance for disaster-resilient construction. I commend Hilti India for driving this important conversation and supporting initiatives that prioritize safety and preparedness nationwide."

Professor Vasant Matsagar, Advisory Board Member - Seismic Academy, and Dogra Chair and Head of the Civil and Environmental Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi stated that, "As researchers, we strive for the cutting-edge seismic science and engineering, as well as the technologies developed in academia, translate to field realities, which can meaningfully influence the practice. What stood out at this conference was the genuine exchange between academicians and practitioners, creating pathways to translate advanced techniques such as performance-based design, damping technologies, and seismic base isolation into real-life projects. The Academy has become a unique platform where science, technology, codes/ standards, and field realities converge, accelerating the adoption of engineering solutions that can save invaluable lives and help make multi-hazard resilient communities."

Mr. Alok Bhowmick, Advisory Board Member - Seismic Academy and Managing Director - B&S Engineering Consultants said, "Retrofitting is not merely an engineering intervention - it is a social imperative. With regular upgradation of our seismic codes, the safety of our existing stock of structures are becoming questionable. Many of our critical buildings, especially hospitals, schools, and housing stock in seismic zones, cannot wait for replacement; they must be strengthened & retrofitted now. Country needs more and more competent engineers and it is high time that we have Engineers Act, with regulatory body ensuring competency for practicing engineers. The conference highlighted the urgent need to scale proven technologies and embed retrofitting guidelines into national housing and urban renewal programs. By mainstreaming these solutions, we can bridge the gap between policy intent and resilient ground realities."

Mr. Vinay Gupta, Advisory Board Member - Seismic Academy and Managing Director - Tandon Consultants Pvt Ltd said, "For an agency like CPWD, the biggest challenge is implementing seismic resilience at scales across a diverse portfolio of government assets. This forum has been invaluable in showcasing practical, cost-effective retrofit models that can be replicated nationwide. The conversations here give us actionable direction on integrating resilience into tendering, design approvals, and maintenance cycles assuring that seismic safety is not treated as a one-time measure, but as a lifecycle responsibility of infrastructure. He stressed upon the need of training not only the designers, also the construction engineers, foremen & labours in order for them to appreciate the need of this important aspect of seismic friendliness of structure."

The Academy's impact is reflected in its research, published studies, and successful demonstration of technologies such as base isolation and damping systems in India and abroad. Its initiatives promote evidence-based decision-making that balances cost with safety, ensuring that critical infrastructure remains operational during earthquakes. Landmark projects such as the Mumbai Coastal Road and the post-Bhuj hospital retrofits exemplify the tangible outcomes of the Academy's efforts to advance seismic resilience.

As India faces growing seismic risks, Hilti's Seismic Academy continues to stand as a foremost platform for knowledge dissemination, innovation, and policy dialogue on earthquake safety. The 2025 conference reinforced the shared resolve of stakeholders to close gaps in code enforcement, technical competency, and public awareness. With sustained collaboration, the Academy remains dedicated to building a safer, stronger, and more resilient urban future for India.

