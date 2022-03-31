Mumbai, March 31: Snapping three days of rally, the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 115 points down on Thursday dragged by selling pressure in Reliance Industries and some IT stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent down at 58,568.51 points against its previous day's close at 58,683.99 points.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 58,779.71 points and surged to a high of 58,890.92 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex has closed in the red first time in four trading sessions. The index had gained 740.34 points or 1.28 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent down at 17,464.75 points against its previous day's close at 17,498.25 points.

Earlier, the Nifty opened in the positive at 17,519.20 points and rose to a high of 17,559.80 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty had gained 172.95 points or 1 per cent on Wednesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) slipped 1.46 per cent to Rs 2633.95. It was the biggest drag on the Sensex and Nifty.

Wipro slumped 1.44 per cent to Rs 592. Infosys fell 0.55 per cent to Rs 1907.20. HCL Technologies closed 0.23 per cent down at Rs 1163.35.

Mahindra & Mahindra 1.95 per cent higher at Rs 808.60; Hindustan Unilever 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 2048.85; Axis Bank 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 760.65; IndusInd Bank 0.93 per cent higher at Rs 935.10; and Bharti Airtel 0.80 per cent higher at Rs 755.40 were among the major Sensex gainers.

