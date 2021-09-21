Godrej Properties jumped 4.9 pc on Tuesday to Rs 1,725.25 per share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rose on Tuesday despite a volatile trading session with IT, metal and realty stocks gaining ground.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 514 points or 0.88 per cent at 59,005 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 165 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,562.

Except for Nifty auto and PSU bank, all other sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty realty moving up by 3.6 per cent, metal by 2.5 per cent and IT by 1.9 per cent.

Among stocks, Godrej Properties jumped 4.9 per cent to Rs 1,725.25 per share while DLF Ltd gained 2.4 per cent to Rs 330.75.

Energy major ONGC rose by 5.2 per cent to Rs 135.15 per share. JSW Steel was up by 5.9 per cent, Tata Steel by 3.5 per cent and Hindalco by 1.5 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Eicher Motors.

However, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto traded with a negative bias along with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and FMCG major Britannia.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were in the red from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

Japan's Nikkei was down 2.17 per cent while Hong Kong shares stemmed early losses and were up 0.57 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.33 per cent. (ANI)

