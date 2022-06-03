Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Indian stock markets' benchmark Sensex was trading with a gain of around 0.6 per cent in the afternoon session on Friday, led by strong buying support in heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Consultancy Services.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 350.10 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 56,168.21 points at 1.58 pm, against its previous day's close at 55,818.11 points.

Also Read | UP Investor Summit 2022: Uttar Pradesh Will Give Momentum to India's Growth Story, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 56, 245.60 points and surged to a high of 56,432.65 points.

This is the second consecutive day of rallies in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 436.94 points or 0.79 per cent on Thursday.

Also Read | Samrat Prithviraj Full Movie In HD Leaked On Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels For Free Download And Watch Online; Akshay Kumar's Historical Drama Is The Latest Victim Of Piracy?.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 60.80 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 16,688.80 points against its previous day's close at 16,628 points.

The Nifty 50 had gained 105.25 points or 0.64 per cent on Thursday.

Reliance Industries Limited led the rally in the market for the second straight day.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 2.83 per cent higher at Rs 2801.60. The scrip had gained 3.51 per cent on Thursday.

There was good buying support in IT stocks. The country's largest telecom service provider TCS was trading 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 3466. Infosys soared 2.18 per cent to Rs 1540.80. Wipro jumped 1.33 per cent to Rs 480.40.

L&T, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank were among the major Sensex gainers.

UltraTech Cement slumped 4.95 per cent to Rs 5710. Maruti Suzuki dipped 2.17 per cent to Rs 7752.95.

NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)