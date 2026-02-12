PNN

New Delhi [India], February 12: As mental health emerges as a critical public health priority in India, Serenity Clinic is playing a pivotal role in advancing the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric illness through the use of cutting-edge technology, global research collaboration, and evidence-based clinical practices. With a strong focus on innovation and patient-centric care, the clinic is redefining how mental health services are delivered in the country.

Serenity Clinic specialises in advanced neuromodulation and brain-mapping techniques that enable more precise diagnosis and personalised treatment of complex psychiatric conditions. By integrating state of the art technologies like US-based quantitative EEG (qEEG) technology for brain mapping, along with sLORETA analysis, Live Z Score training, and repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), the clinic addresses treatment-resistant and chronic mental health disorders through a scientific and data-driven approach.

Operating across three strategic locations in New Delhi--Vasant Kunj, Vaishali, and Paschim Vihar--Serenity Clinic caters to a diverse and growing patient base, including individual clients and corporate organisations. With its expansion into Gurugram, Serenity Clinic advances its vision of holistic, multidisciplinary mental healthcare at scale. Its multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists and clinical psychologists delivers comprehensive mental health assessment, therapy, and long-term care, working in alignment with internationally recognised clinical protocols and research frameworks developed by leading professors from Harvard and Stanford universities, while maintaining a strong emphasis on empathy, confidentiality, and non-judgmental support.

What sets Serenity Clinic apart is its strong commitment to staying aligned with global psychiatric research and international best practices. The clinic actively collaborates with leading academic and medical institutions worldwide and continuously integrates the latest treatment protocols into its clinical framework. This approach ensures that patients in India have access to contemporary, globally benchmarked mental healthcare solutions.

Grounded in functional medicine and neurogenomic science, the clinic, together with its sister concern Genomind, delivers a holistic, precision-driven model of mental health care. This approach integrates early neurobiological risk identification, genomics-informed interventions, targeted nutrition, and lifestyle optimisation, enabling a shift from symptom-focused treatment to sustained long-term HOLISTIC care for brain and mind.

Serenity Clinic's work has contributed to increasing awareness around the role of neuroscience, data, and innovation in psychiatry, while also addressing the stigma often associated with mental health treatment. By bridging the gap between advanced research and everyday clinical practice, the clinic aims to make high-quality mental healthcare more accessible and effective.

In response to the growing mental health challenges affecting people across all age groups and professional sectors, Serenity Clinic embraces a care model that seamlessly blends technology, evidence-based research, and heartfelt compassion. By understanding each individual's unique journey, the clinic goes beyond traditional symptom-focused treatment to offer care that truly supports long-term well-being. Through personalised attention, thoughtful innovation, and a genuine commitment to mental health, Serenity Clinic helps individuals regain balance, build resilience, and find confidence in their everyday lives.

