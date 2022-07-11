New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/India PR Distribution): If you are considering self-publishing your book, there are several different ways to get it published.

One of the most compelling reasons to publish your own book is the freedom to control every aspect of its production. In addition to earning more royalties, self-publishing gives you full creative control.

Shabd.in, a newly launched online publishing and printing platform announced its business operations in May 2022. The publishing and printing platform publishes and prints in two languages as of now, both online and in paperback format, with other Indian languages in pipeline.

"We all love books and the idea of writing, so we wanted to create a platform for the Indian writers out there of every age group who has a dream of becoming a published author in any Indian language in genuine prices, earn royalty with complete transparency in an easy way all from the comfort of their home.", says Amitesh Misra, CEO, MD, and founder of Shabd.

Shabd.in provide four packages, two dedicated to publishing and printing of books and two dedicated towards advertising and marketing. "We have a skilled team of profession writers, authors, reviewers, influencers, and designers to help our clients all in through the journey, not only that we have implemented new and modern techniques of marketing strategies that can ensure the best of results and market exposure to our published authors." Misra added.

Shabd also very notably offers the highest amount of royalty in the publishing industry, i.e. 80 per cent. Also, interestingly, here the author decides the royalty first and then the final price of the book is calculated. You can also choose whether to publish your book as free or as paid. The book takes only a day to go live on Shabd.

Apart from this, Shabd also offers a lot of books for the readers out there. There are hundreds of books on the platform that can be read for free without spending a dime. Also, in extracurricular activities on the platform, numerous daily, weekly and monthly competitions for all age groups get organized with lucrative prizes.

You can now get your books published on shabd.in. Your books will now be available in paperback format on the platform and any user can order them directly. You can now avail various additional services like book cover-design, Proof-reading, marketing/promotion and much more.

An entirely new interface is available on shabd.in for writing. Now you can not only writer articles, but also complete books on this platform. Shabd.in platform is becoming increasingly popular among authors and writers due to these features and benefits.

