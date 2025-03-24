BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, has unveiled a new campaign for Joy Lemon Facewash, featuring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan alongside Sanya Malhotra. Enriched with the goodness of lemons, the facewash effectively clears dullness and deeply cleanses the skin, making it an essential part of any skincare routine. With Active Fruit Boosters, it rejuvenates the skin, leaving it refreshed and brighter.

The light-hearted TVC showcases a fun exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra. As Sanya relaxes with a goop on her face, SRK enters, looking perplexed. Playfully, Sanya mimics his signature open-arm gesture, explaining that she's applying it for a brighter look. With a smile, SRK introduces Joy Lemon Facewash as the ultimate skincare solution. Infused with Active Fruit Boosters and crushed lemon milli globules and free from harsh chemicals, it clears impurities, rejuvenates the skin, and enhances brightness--making it a must-have in any skincare routine. The TVC ends with SRK's signature charm, reinforcing Joy's promise--Beautiful by Nature.

The film will be further amplified across various media channels such as Television, YouTube, Social Media and other Digital platforms. Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder and Chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), stated, "Joy Lemon Facewash our flagship summer-centric product, is specially crafted for India's unpredictable tropical climate. Designed to tackle the challenges of sultry summers, where excess sweat leads to clogged pores and dullness, this nature-based facewash provides a gentle yet effective solution--cleansing deeply without causing dryness. With Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra coming together once again, our campaign aims to resonate with a wide audience, emphasizing the efficacy and everyday relevance of Joy Lemon Facewash in a summer skincare routine."

Commenting on the new campaign, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), added, "We are excited to have Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra back for our latest Joy Lemon Facewash TVC. As temperature rises and sun exposure increases, skin concerns like breakouts, uneven tone, impurities and dullness become more prevalent. This campaign not only addresses these challenges but also showcases the effectiveness of our product in protecting and nourishing the skin. Partnering with such influential personalities allows us to reach a wider audience and further strengthen our brand's presence in skincare."

Shah Rukh Khan commented on the association, "I'm thrilled to continue my association with Joy Face Wash. Skincare is crucial, especially in summer, and Joy's natural formulas effectively address common skin concerns. I appreciate their focus on real beauty and practical solutions. Great to be part of their journey again!"

Sanya Malhotra, added, "Working with Shah Rukh Khan again for Joy Personal Care has been an amazing experience. Joy's Lemon Facewash is perfect for summer, helping to reduce dullness and tanning. I'm elated to be part of this campaign and to bring its message to life."

Joy Personal Care is committed to celebrating natural beauty without promoting unrealistic standards. Healthy, nourished skin deserves daily care, and Joy Lemon Facewash is designed to deliver just that. Infused with natural ingredients, it helps remove impurities, remove dullness, and reduce breakouts--unlocking your skin's journey to health and rejuvenation.

Link to the TVC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLekmh3SC8Y

