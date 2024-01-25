NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: With the SP Group's legacy of excellence spanning 157 years, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, unveils its prestigious uber-luxury project, The Odyssey, situated off Marine Drive. This iconic venture marks the company's historic return to South Mumbai, reaffirming its commitment to crafting extraordinary living spaces.

Strategically positioned off Marine Drive close to Girgaon Chowpatty, The Odyssey epitomises contemporary luxury and provides seamless connectivity to the business hubs of South Mumbai and BKC through the upcoming coastal road. Multi-speciality hospitals, retail malls, multiplexes, international schools, renowned colleges, reputed clubs, and gymkhanas are also in close proximity to the project. The Odyssey stands as a testament to SPRE's dedication to modern opulence, harmonising with the aspirations of its future residents.

Designed by renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor, The Odyssey aims to redefine opulent living in South Mumbai. The uber-luxury project offers breathtaking views of Marine Drive and the Arabian Sea. Its grand double-height lobby, 20 parking floors, and habitable floors starting from 70 meters elevate the living experience. The project comprises close to 60 apartments for sale, with revenues exceeding Rs. 1000 crores. The meticulously designed 3 BHK apartments with spacious balconies start from Rs. 15 crores. Every facet of The Odyssey reflects Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate's unwavering commitment to creating environments seamlessly blending luxury and comfort.

Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director Group Promoter's Office, MD & CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), said, "At Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we believe in creating more than just structures; we craft environments that redefine luxury and comfort. The Odyssey is a manifestation of this philosophy. With an expected revenue surpassing Rs. 1000 crore, The Odyssey by SPRE signifies a lucrative venture that sets new standards for uber-luxury projects in South Mumbai. As we make our historic comeback to South Mumbai, we are confident that this uber-luxury project will redefine opulent living."

With The Odyssey, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has played an integral part in the transformation of South Mumbai, is making a remarkable comeback there. With their presence across all the important and affluent locations in South Mumbai, such as Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Malabar Hill, Marine Lines, Tardeo, Cumballa Hills, and Nariman Point, among others, the 'Makers of South Mumbai' are reviving their presence through this latest project.

The developers have played a pivotal role in the history of South Mumbai, contributing to iconic constructions like the Reserve Bank of India (Old and New), New India Assurance Co., Mafatlal Centre, Dhanraj Mahal, Wankhede Stadium Renovation, World Trade Centre I, NCPA Apartments, Mumbai Central Railway Station, Jehangir Art Gallery, Cricket Club of India, Brabourne Stadium, The Imperial Towers, and many others. The city's skyline, shaped through meticulous planning, innovative architecture, and visionary development, stands as a testament to its enduring impact.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded and reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India with modern marvels. With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

