Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 29: ShareChat & Moj, India's leading homegrown social media platforms, in partnership with ETBrandEquity, today announced the second edition of the 'Short Form Big Impact Leadership Summit 2025'. The flagship event will bring together industry leaders, marketers, and decision-makers to explore how brands can harness cultural intelligence and regional storytelling to unlock growth in India's rapidly expanding regional markets. Industry leaders to decode how cultural insights and regional storytelling unlock India's next growth wave.

The summit will be held in Mumbai at Taj Lands End, Bandra, on August 21, 2025, and in Gurugram at The Oberoi on August 28, 2025, under the theme "Culture Is the New Consumer Intelligence."

With 86% of Indians preferring content in their native language and 88% finding local language advertisements more impactful, India's consumer landscape demands a fundamental shift from demographic-based to culture-first marketing approaches. The opportunity is significant, with 6 in 10 digital users now coming from non-metro regions, representing an unprecedented $1 trillion market opportunity.

Short-form content has evolved beyond entertainment to become a lifestyle choice, influencing daily conversations, brand discovery, and purchase decisions across regional India. This transformation has paved the way for micro-dramas - structured, serialized storytelling tailored to Indian languages and cultural contexts.

ShareChat's ecosystem, including the newly launched QuickTV, is leading this evolution with over 30 million viewers consuming 120 million micro-drama episodes daily, demonstrating the massive appetite for culturally relevant, snackable content.

"At ETBrandEquity, we believe that the future of brand storytelling lies in cultural intelligence -- not just consumer data," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head of Economictimes.com. "The second edition of the Short Form Big Impact Leadership Summit is a rallying ground for brands to learn how to connect authentically and effectively with regional India through short-form content."

Manohar Charan, Co-Founder & CFO, ShareChat & Moj, says, "India's digital audiences aren't just defined by demographics, they're shaped by culture. From language and rituals to regional creators and micro-storytelling, we're seeing a deep shift in how people connect, consume, and act. The Short Form Big Impact Leadership Summit is where this transformation takes centre stage. With the 'Culture is the New Consumer Intelligence' theme, we're inviting the industry to look beyond formats and into the emotional pulse of India. If you're building for relevance, trust, and scale in this market, this is where the real conversation begins."

The summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case study showcases covering critical topics including:

- Rewriting the Playbook: Where Culture Becomes Intelligence

- Culture, Content & Creators: The 3Cs of Building Brands

- Building Brands in a Short-Form World

- From Daily Soaps to Daily Scrolls: Micro-Dramas as India's New Prime Time

- Regional Voice: The Power of Real, Relatable Content

Attendees will receive actionable insights on developing cultural intelligence frameworks, implementing language-first storytelling strategies, creating festival marketing playbooks, and building authentic creator partnership models.

The summit is designed for senior marketing professionals, brand managers, agency leaders, and decision-makers focused on regional market expansion. Limited to 200 participants per city, early bird registration is available until August 1, 2025.

About ShareChat & Moj

ShareChat & Moj are India's leading homegrown social media platforms, serving over 400 million users across 15 Indian languages. The platforms enable users to share content, connect with communities, and engage with culturally relevant entertainment in their preferred languages.

About ETBrandEquity

ETBrandEquity.com is the online destination of Brand Equity, India's premier source of information, news and opinion on marketing and advertising.

For over three decades as a weekly print feature section in The Economic Times and for more than a decade as a TV show on ET Now, Brand Equity has set the agenda for the Indian marketing and marketing communications industry. Over the decades, Brand Equity has been at the forefront of chronicling the latest trends and celebrating the people and processes in the fast evolving landscape. As marketing transforms rapidly, ETBrandEquity.com has positioned itself to cover the world of technology-led marketing and advertising in its truest sense.

