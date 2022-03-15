New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV): Sharma Academy, a leading coaching institute in India, providing guidance to UPSC, IAS, and MPPSC aspirants, will begin its registration process for the upcoming batch in the month of May. Based out of Indore, the institute offers offline and distance-learning courses which can be pursued without the internet, making it hassle-free for students from diverse backgrounds.

Sharma Academy will offer the new batch of students exclusively designed notes, study material, and special test series for preliminary and main examination preparations. The 2000 pages hard copy notes are written in simple language to make them comprehensible to every student. These study materials encompass subjects such as General Studies, Management, History, Law, Sociology, and Polity. These notes are available in both Hindi and English and are also useful for prelims and mains preparations.

The academy also equips students with free online test series, Pendrive courses, SD card courses, and Tablet courses, which comes at a minimal cost. It also provides free MPPSC Coaching in Indore by its free video lectures of over 400 hours. Ease of access to information, without the use of the internet, is what sets Sharma Academy apart in assisting students from varying environments.

The flagship MPPSC course is a 12-month long course where aspirants are given guidance from the beginning and taught about every aspect of the State Civil Service Examination. Students who want to appear for UPSC, MPPSC, and IAS after the 12th standard can enroll with Sharma Academy for the Classroom Course Integrated Program for 3 years.

Sharma Academy provides an array of courses with a combination of preliminary exams, main exams, and interviews. Aspirants can pick and choose from the combination as per their own suitability and requirement. Course fee at Sharma Academy ranges from INR 48,000 to 2,20,000.

Since its establishment in the year 2010 by Surendra Sharma, Sharma Academy has positioned itself as an institute of national standards. The institute believes in targeted guidance wherein classes are targeted towards a particular exam. Classroom guidance at Sharma Academy improves a student's capacity to focus and learn.

Surender Sharma, Founder, Sharma Academy said, "We present a foundation course for students who are determined to go for civil services. We give them an opportunity to start preparing early with UPSC Coaching in Indore. The faculty at Sharma Academy provides customized guidance to their students to ensure the best outcome."

Preeti Asaiya, a student of Sharma Academy who was selected in MPPSC as ESIC, said, "I received the perfect guidance under Surendra Sir and his expert team. The study material provided is very easy to learn and selective for candidates. This coaching in Indore for MPPSC exam is the key to success. With the amazingly designed Distance Learning Course, the aspirants who are unable to join the class can be benefited by studying at home by tablet, pendrive, and SD Card Course."

Interested students can visit the official website of Sharma Academy and fill in the call-back request form. The team will get in touch with the aspirant to guide them with the entire registration process.

To know more visit: https://www.sharmaacademy.com/

