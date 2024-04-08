NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 8: SHARP has announced the appointment of Sujai Karampuri as the Chairman for its India Business, effective 1st March, 2024. Sujai Karampuri shall spearhead the Display Business, and elevate SHARP's brand presence in India, and most importantly bring strategic partnerships in manufacturing and technology transfer of SHARP's sophisticated engineering products, components, and solutions.

Bringing with him a distinguished record in strategic business and technology development across various sectors such as Electronics & Semiconductors, Broadband, and Wireless communications, Karampuri will steer SHARP's endeavours to expand its footprint in India in Display, promote brand business of its consumer electronics, while also focusing on developing strategic partnerships in manufacturing, technology transfer, and development of smartphone components, camera modules, TV panels, precision engineering solutions, sensors, and semiconductors.

With extensive leadership experience within the State Government of Telangana, including roles as Director of Electronics and Semiconductor, CEO of T-Works, and Managing Director of Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation, Karampuri's appointment heralds a new era of strategic cooperation, innovation and growth for SHARP in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Robert Wu, CEO of SHARP, said, "With appointment of Karampuri as Chairman for SHARP in India, we believe we have renewed our commitment to India, as a long term strategic market for our extensive line of premier consumer products, as a committed partner in manufacturing and transfer of our core technologies to India, and also to serve our immediate strategic interest in India to help setup world class display fab that comes with immense experience and track record of SHARP's leadership in core engineering and provenness".

Osamu Narita, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) said, "We are delighted to welcome Karampuri as the Chairman for SHARP India. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly complement SHARP's mission to deliver groundbreaking solutions to customers in the Indian market. SHARP Corporation is confident that under Mr. Karampuri's guidance, our India Business will thrive, solidifying our position as a key player in India's evolving business and technology landscape."

Expressing his gratitude, Karampuri stated, "I am deeply honoured to assume this key role at such a critical juncture for SHARP. With SHARP's history of driving cutting edge technological solutions across sectors, I am confident that we are poised for success as we embark on our vision. We shall deliver on SHARP's core values of Sincerity and Creativity, which I believe are essential to India's own ambition to grow and scale and become a world leader in the domain of electronics, display, semiconductor, precision engineering. We are very keen to work with likeminded partners in India to build long term relationships."

