IPL 2024 has been home to a lot of thrilling contests and exciting cricketing actions in it's first two weeks. In the next match, Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK has won two of their first four games but lost back-to-back games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be a bit under pressure when they take on KKR at their home who have showed a dominant performance till now in the competition and won all their first three games. Both teams will eye important two points as a step ahead in this stage of the competition can be very crucial in the business end when the race for qualification will get further intense.

CSK couldn't show their best of performance with the bat in the last two games. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled to get a big score and Rachin Ravindra also failed to fire. Although Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane scored some runs, the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra Jadeja couldn't back it up. MS Dhoni has been in good nick but he has been batting too low down the order because of fitness issues. They will want their star batters to get some runs under their belt against KKR. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana missed the last game and Gaikwad will be happy if he gets back their services in this game.

KKR on the other hand had a nervy start against SRH in their first game but since then they have been dominant against RCB and DC and are yet to be beaten in the competition. Their last game against DC was a total annihilation where they scored 272 riding on the batting performances of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Mitchell Starc has been back among wickets and KKR will want to extend their winning run giving themselves a cushion of failure in the later part of the competition. Nitish Rana is out with an injury and Harshit Rana is uncertain due to shoulder issues.