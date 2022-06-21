Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): She Beauty Awards 2022, in accordance with She Bazaar Awards and She Business Awards, presented by Go Stay Digital, crowned women from all walks of life who have proved themselves in their respective fields. The star-studded event was held on May 28, 2022, at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba concert hall; Chennai was a soiree to celebrate women and saw many Sheros taking home their pink trophies of victory.

To recognise, accolade and encourage women's talents, She India magazine took over the city, welcoming the audience's favourite boss ladies who slayed it with their sass and style! The award night was a grand success and rejoiced the women winners who took the plunge into doing what they are today amidst the hurdles, struggles, and tears.

She Beauty awards aimed to bring all the beautiful women whose beauty within glistened on one big stage. Title Sponsor - Go Stay Digital, In Partnership with Wedding Stories Magazine, Co-presented by Artklub, Srimathi Jewellery and Cocoa Sweet, Multiplex Partner - AGS Cinemas, Radio Partner- Suryan FM, Digital Partner - Business Mint, Grooming Partner - FTV Salon, Nungambakkam, Hospitality Partner - Crown Plaza, Chennai, Photography Partner - Shadows Photography & Production Partner - Wedding Chakra

Women of today are empowered, enlightened and more energetic than ever before. They are breaking the glass ceiling and groundless stereotypes one after the other, proving their worth and strength to the patriarchal world we live in! While her efforts change the world, She is the reason and the inspiration for several young women to come out of the four walls of their homes, chase their dreams and have the courage to do what they want. She is the spirit reverberating within each soul, ready to make a difference in this world. South India's prestigious women-centric magazine She India organized the most amazing award night graced by several celebrities from multiple niches where the best women achievers of the city in the fields of cinema, entrepreneurship, influencers, television, music and healthcare and education set the stage on fire!

The successful award night held on a Saturday was graced by the presence of actress Reba Monica John, Archana Jois, Divya Bharthi, Mirnalini Ravi, Dushara Vijayan, Teju Ashwini, Parvathi Nair, Roshini Haripriyan, Sanchana Natarajan, Influencer Sahithya Jagannathan, Swati Jagdish, doctor Dr S. M. Magheswari, Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj, Dr Renita Rajan, Sharnika among many other women achievers. Awards were presented by popular playback singer Vijay Yesudas, actor Varun, actress Priyadarshini Rajkumar, singer Anupamaa, director Ashwin, and Murali, who elevated the spirit of the event. Sizzling star Reba John unveiled the Malayalam cover of She Magazine on stage, making it the key highlight of the event sitting light on the new branch of the magazine.VJ Anjana Rangan and BiggBoss fame Rio Raj anchored the show and brought life to the event with their full-on fun spirit and vibe!

The annual She Beauty Awards 2022 was a huge success, and the crew and team thanked all the sponsors, partners, and their most loved readers and well-wishers for their love and support.

