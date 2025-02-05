Mediawire

New Delhi [India], February 5: Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance & Co-Existence, UAE, will be the Chief Guest in a star studded & power packed Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit to be held in Dubai on 12 & 13 April, 2025, at the Dubai Expo. The Summit has official patronage of the Ministry of Tolerance & Co-Existence, UAE Government. The Summit has received written confirmations to join as a Speaker from 72 illustrious, international luminaries covering Nobel Peace Laureates (total : 10), Royalties, Sports Champions, Religious Leaders, Industrialists, Chief Justices, Film Stars, Beauty Queen, etc.

The Summit will address issues relating to Justice, Love & Peace. Says its Chairman, Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, "we aim to gather global thought leaders on a common platform so as to create a more just, loving, & peaceful world."

This Summit is only the 1st in a continuous series of Annual Summits to be held every year around the same time in Dubai. It also marks the launch of the "I am Peacekeeper" movement which targets 1 million Peacekeepers by September 21, 2025. The Summit is centred around 2 primary numbers, namely 7 & 28, & 2 secondary numbers, namely 4 & 12. The Summit aims to be the world's largest Private Summit on Justice, Love & Peace with 2800 Delegates (Peacekeepers). The Delegates (Peacekeepers) will sit on 1 of the 7 chairs named after 7 human values, namely gratitude, forgiveness, love, humility, giving, patience, & truth.

A special networking hall with 28 tables are present where you can book networking slots with Delegates of your choice well before the Summit. The Summit centres around 28 Peace Gems which include 7 Gems of Peace with Nations, 7 Gems of Peace with Law, 7 Gems of Peace with People, & 7 Gems of Peace with Oneself. A glittering Awards ceremony will conclude the official event on 13 April, 2025 with 28 Awards being conferred amongst 84 nominees. The Awards carry the highest intellectual & financial integrity with a 28 member international jury.

Do register yourself as a Delegate ( Peacekeeper ), where the sun shines with glory in the day, & the moon sparkles with its stars in the night, & witness a sweet, special, sensitive, sociable, sensible, sagacious, & satisfying event. Some occasions are just not to be missed.

