New Delhi, February 5: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow Android users to edit album captions. The upcoming WhatsApp feature may offer its users more control and flexibility over their media captions. The instant messaging platform is expected to improve the user experience for those who share images and videos with their friends, family, and colleagues.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature to edit the album caption. The feature will likely be included in a future update, which will allow users to revisit their shared albums and make necessary changes. Currently, users can edit captions for single media messages after they have been sent. However, once an album caption is delivered, it cannot be edited. The new feature seems to address the limitation by giving its users the chance to edit their messages after sharing. WhatsApp ‘Third Tick’ Rumour Debunked, Screenshot Notification Is Fake News.

WhatsApp arranges albums differently from individual messages because the caption management system for albums operates under a separate structure. So, the option to edit album captions is not currently available. The feature to edit the album caption is said to be under development.

The Meta-owned platform is expected to introduce a feature that will allow users to edit album captions within 15 minutes of sending them. The feature can be useful in cases where the caption contains incorrect information or is missing important details of the shared photos and videos. The upcoming WhatsApp feature will provide users the flexibility to correct typos, add any missing information, or clarify the context of the media they have shared. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing a Feature To Add Sticker Photos to Status Updates on Android.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to include sticker images in their status updates on Android devices. These sticker images are expected to be adjustable in size and position. It is said to allow its users to creatively arrange them in various ways according to their preferences.

