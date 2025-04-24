Sheth Realty eyes a topline of more than 3000 crore with the forthcoming launches in 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Sheth Realty by Chintan Sheth and Maulik Sheth achieved sales of more than 400 crore from their first project 'Promont' in Sion. This quantum of sales happened within 9 months of their launch, touting as one of the rarest in the eastern suburb of Mumbai. Remarkably, 50% of the project has been successfully sold within merely 20% of its total project lifecycle, underscoring an exceptionally rapid market absorption driven by strategic positioning, attractive pricing, and a unique value proposition.

The project's success rate has attracted a plethora of investors, financial institution and banks. In January 2025, They received a funding of INR 150 crore for the uninterrupted functioning of the project, ensuring timely delivery to the homebuyers.

* Robust sale of INR 400 crores in their first project in Sion and 50 percent project sold within 9 months of the first project by Sheth Realty

* Sheth Realty & Aakshya Realty Secures INR 150 Crore Funding from IndusInd Bank for Promont Project Near Sion-BKC Connector.

* Expanding its horizon in areas like Borivali, Dombivli, Versova and Mulund eyeing more than 3000 crores

In the current financial year 2025-2026 Sheth Realty will be launching their upcoming residential projects strategically located in Borivali, Dombivli, Versova, and Mulund, aiming at a topline of more than 3000 Crore.

Chintan Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Sheth Realty, stated, Promont embodies our commitment to actively listening to market preferences and delivering thoughtfully designed homes that resonate with evolving definitions of premium living. Surpassing Rs400 crore in sales is more than just a financial milestone--it signifies renewed customer confidence in our brand and the exceptional living experiences we create."

Maulik Sheth, Managing Director, Sheth Realty, further elaborated, "This deep-rooted commitment to putting our customers first is what has earned us their lasting trust--and it remains the cornerstone of our success. Looking forward, Sheth Realty remains dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and customer- centric development, aiming to continue its tradition of creating iconic landmarks renowned for their smart, sustainable, and timeless appeal."

About Sheth Realty: Sheth Realty, helmed by next-generation entrepreneurs Chintan Sheth and Maulik Sheth, is marking fresh millennial beginnings in the realty business. Sheth Realty is a venture that aims at bringing together fresh perspectives, igniting a new era of design innovation, product quality and use of technology.

As Chairman & Managing Director of ("Sheth Realty") with a combined experience of over 25 years, Chintan Sheth, a stalwart in the industry, has left his mark on the real estate landscape, steering residential and commercial projects in the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Thane and complementing this prowess is Maulik Sheth with an unwavering dedication, has played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and creating the prestigious 'Thane's Platinum belt,' a hallmark of distinction in a fiercely competitive market.

For More Information, visit: https://sheth-realty.com/

