New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): After ruling the social media world with their energetic and hilarious videos, the famed influencer duo, Shilpa Khatwani and Sajid Shahid are all geared up to take it a notch above. The duo is set to make their grand entry into the world of music, with the launch of their first music video song together "Tabah Kar Gaye". This will be Shilpa's debut music video while her husband cum partner, Sajid who is also a famous social media influencer was recently featured in the song "Ae Chand", which has over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Shot in the sacred province of Punjab, in the beautiful city of Malerkotla, "Tabah Kar Gaye" is a song based on a true love story which narrates the pain of a broken heart. The song has been Sung by the famous Bollywood singer "Altamash Faridi", an already established name in the music industry, who has several famous and melodious tracks in his kitty. The song is being produced by ambitious and young producer Abhijeet Singh and will be released on the YouTube channel of Bollyframe music.

On her upcoming video, Shilpa Khatwani said "I am excited and equally thrilled to present my new song "Tabah Kar Gaye" for my followers. This is indeed a new yet incredible opportunity for me to curate a different kind of content and take my passion to next level. I truly enjoyed while shooting for the song which epitomizes the extent of love and pain of a lover. I am certain that our fans are going to enjoy the lyrics and the music while witnessing a new 'Avatar' of Sajid and me together in the video. All of us have worked really hard on this song and we are eagerly looking forward to everyone's support, the way they have always supported us. Fingers crossed."

"I am extremely delighted to collaborate with my wife, Shilpa Khatwani for this love-filled music video. I look forward to an equal amount of love on this video that we get from our fans on all of our content. I am indeed grateful to all our fans for the way they have poured love on my last Video Song, 'Ae Chand' and made it a huge success in just a matter of few days. I look forward to even more love and support this time round as Shilpa and I both are coming together for the first time." said the famous creator, Sajid Shahid.

Abhijeet Singh, who is the producer of the music video has donned many hats during his professional journey. Apart from being a producer, he is also a melodious singer and a businessman who has a keen eye for upcoming talent in the music industry and the same can be seen in his projects. He started Bollyframe music in 2018 as a celebrity management company which soon turned into a successful production house and music label. Abhijeet is always eager to bring in fresh faces and unparalleled talents as he wants to take his passion for music to a whole new level and only sky is the limit.

Shilpa and Sajid are a famous couple in the world of social media who make comedy videos and lifestyle vlogs. They both are well-known names on social media, be it Instagram or YouTube. The duo started their journey by creating funny and satirical videos around May 2022. Since then, there has been no looking back and the duo has been loved by people of all age groups. They both enjoy a followership of whopping over 1 million combined on both their YouTube channels.

After gaining huge success on different social media platforms, the couple is now ready with their first song together to yet again rule the heart of their followers.

