Chennai, February 28 : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it had successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine that would power the country's rocket for the third moon mission -- Chandrayaan-3.

According to the space agency, the CE-20 cryogenic engine will power the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the rocket called LVM3-M4. The 25 seconds hot test was conducted on February 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

"All the propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory and closely matched with predictions. The cryogenic engine will be further integrated with the propellant tanks, stage structures and associated fluid lines to realise the fully integrated flight cryogenic stage," ISRO said.

