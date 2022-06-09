New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/ATK): Shiva Music has announced the launch of its OTT platform that will feature some of the leading artists of the film fraternity. The platform will produce web series along with songs and movies in various regional Indian languages, the first-ever platform to do so. The platform states that they aim to create content that is engaging yet relatable for the audience. The website will allow audiences to watch newly composed videos and songs free of cost. It will also provide the audiences with the latest updates on the upcoming music albums or songs, to keep them updated throughout.

Incepted in the year 1983, Shiva Music has received numerous awards for its remarkable contribution to the music industry. Under the excellent guidance and supervision of Preeti Suneja, Shiva Music has also received Youtube Gold Button Award for producing some of the biggest hits of all time. The music label garnered success and reached its height of excellence and audience reach in Music Videos, Film Production, and Advertising works related to photoshoots and Video Advertising. The platform has already received six YouTube Silver Button Awards and one YouTube Gold Button Award under the guidance and governance of Yash Raj Suneja.

Shiva Music is widely present on all music platforms over the internet including Amazon Music, MX player, YouTube, Jio Saavn, Gaana.com, Spotify and many many more. Shiva Music has released newly composed music videos of Shilpi Raj and Antra Singh Priyanka. The video is garnering immense love and appreciation from the audiences across. Recently, they have also released a horror web series Hallucination - A shadow does it exist?. This web series is getting good response and within a short time it has crossed a huge number of views on their OTT platform Shiva-music.com. Audiences can check the latest music videos on the official website of Shiva Music.

