Sydney, June 9: Having revived the fortunes of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals in the last five years, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is back with Hobart Hurricanes as Head of Strategy ahead of Season 12 of the Big Bash League (BBL). Ponting, the highest run-scorer for Australia in Test cricket who had played eight matches for the Hurricanes in the first two editions of the BBL, has signed a three-year contract with the franchise.

His role as Head of Strategy will see Ponting having a say in the appointment of the Hurricanes' new head coach and work on the match and list strategy with the then-appointed coach, the Hobart Hurricanes said in a release. Former Australia men's coach, Justin Langer, who is a close friend of Ponting's, has previously been linked to the Hurricanes head coaching role, which has been vacant since Adam Griffith resigned at the end of BBL-11.

The 47-year-old Ponting has also previously held interim and specialist coaching roles with the Australian men's cricket team. He has previously said the time commitment of being a national team head coach has stopped him from considering coaching Australia full-time. "The competition and the game itself have changed enormously from when I played for the Hurricanes back in BBL-01 and BBL-02, and I know so much more about the nuances of the T20 game now than I did then," Ponting was quoted as saying by the Australian media on Thursday.

"I'm passionate about the progression of Tasmanian and Australian cricket across all forms of the game, so to be asked to take on such a critical role for the Hurricanes is really special. I'm looking forward to getting to work and securing the best coach for what we need then building a plan for the team to execute next season. "With a few tweaks in a couple of key areas, I believe the Hurricanes have the foundations to win our first BBL trophy," he was quoted as saying in the release by Hurricanes. At the Hurricanes, Ponting will link up with some of Australia's T20 rising stars in Tim David, Ben McDermott, Nathan Ellis, and Riley Meredith, said a report in cricket.com.au. Ponting will officially begin his tenure with the Hurricanes effectively immediately.

