Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a pioneering step, top-ranked Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University has launched online degree programmes with pay-on-placement options.

To begin with, the programmes will be offered for BBA, B Com (Hons), BA Journalism and Mass Communication, and MA English. These programmes will start from November 15 this year as per the UGC guidelines. Students are not required to visit the campus for any duration during the programmes.

A unique pay-on-placement is applicable to all online bachelor's degree programmes. Under this system, the student needs to pay only 50 per cent of the tuition fee at the beginning of every semester and the balance can be paid after the student gets placed.

All courses are offered as per the UGC-entitled category. It must be noted that Shoolini University is the first University in Himachal Pradesh to offer online programmes.

Addressing a media conference in Shimla on Thursday, Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said, "We have one of the world's best audio, video, and reading content in English as well as local languages designed specifically for Indian students as per the 4-quadrant approach of the UGC."

President, Innovation and Marketing and Director of the Yogananda School of Artificial Intelligence Ashish Khosla said, "Our objective is to ensure that the online programmes we offer have a clear focus on job placements. Our entire range of online programmes will emphasise on cultivating skills and knowledge that help students procure quality jobs immediately after completion of the course. As part of this initiative, we are also in the process of signing MoUs with leading companies in sectors such as IT, Banking and Finance, Insurance, Retail, Media, and Hospitality."

Talking about the advantages of the online degree programmes launched by Shoolini University, Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand underlined that students will benefit greatly from "our initiatives such as learning from top experts, both from the academia and the industry, as well as industry internships and projects." The admission process has already begun, he stated.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

For further information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

