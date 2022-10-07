Chennai, October 7: A robber who snatched a phone from a passenger on an EMU near Korukkupet fell from the moving train and lost his left leg after he lost his grip on the window, on Wednesday night. He was later rushed to the hospital.

According to police, Naveen alias 'attai' Naveen, 24 who is a resident of Tondiarpet, had spotted a passenger talking on his phone seated near a window as the train from Chennai Central to Gummidpoondi was pulling out of Korukkupet station. Video: Masked Robbers Loot Bank with Swords in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

According to TOI, Naveen snatched the phone after he sprang and held on to the window railings but before he could get away, the passenger caught hold of him through the bars and shouted for help. As other passengers rushed to his rescue, the passenger managed to snatch back his phone from Naveen. ‘Kya Bank Robber Banega' Man Digging Tunnel Allegedly to Rob Bank Gets Stuck, Firefighters Saves His Life (Watch Viral Video)

Naveen lept away from the window in a bid to escape, but as the train had picked up speed by then, he fell under the wheels and his left leg was severed, eyewitnesses said on the incident.

Passengers somehow managed to stop the train and alerted the police who rushed Naveen to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he is being treated in the prisoners ward. The railway police have registered a case and arrested Naveen.

Snatchings are common in the area as the train moves slowly on the stretch near the pencil factory in Korukkupet. In fact, Naveen was involved in several snatchings, police said. Though on Wednesday night he ran out of luck and was caught by alert passengers and could not leap away before the train picked up speed.

