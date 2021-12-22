Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to assist customers in purchasing the ideal furniture pieces for their homes, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is extending lucrative deals, discounts and offers on furniture provided by Danube Home.

Whether it be sofas, recliners, cabinets, chairs, tables or specific room-oriented furniture for bedroom, living and dining areas, Danube Home has a wide selection of products to suit the preference and budget of all shoppers.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge India Launch Confirmed for January 6, 2021; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Customers can find furniture pieces from Danube Home on the lowest EMIs at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Additionally, the No Cost EMI option allows buyers to pay for the furniture in interest-free monthly instalments, while they also stand to receive 25% cashback upto Rs. 3,000 on all purchases.

Danube Home is a leading international brand with a strong presence in the Indian market. From premium sofas and beds to chic wardrobes and dining sets, the brand extends a vast selection of furniture pieces. Shoppers can conveniently purchase Danube Home furniture on EMIs, with flexible repayment tenors rendering such purchases affordable and convenient.

Also Read | BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s GQ Korea and Vogue Korea Photoshoot Pics Will Leave ARMY Amazed!.

The following are some of the popular models offered by the brand on the EMI Store.

Danube Home Ronin 1 Seater Motion Leather Recliner (Black PU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,304, zero down payment and a flat discount of Rs. 5,860

Danube Home Ertiga Leatherette Corner Sofa (Brown) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 6,738, zero down payment and a flat discount of Rs. 24,151

Danube Home Maxiin 1 Seater Classic Sofa (Beige) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,025, zero down payment and a flat discount of Rs. 23,700

Danube Home Aisha Table With Mirror And Stool (White) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,347, zero down payment and a flat discount of Rs. 23,030

Danube Home Vanessa 1 Seater Sofa (Rust and Beige) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,014 per month, zero down payment and a flat discount of Rs. 12,440

Benefits of purchasing Danube Home Furniture from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is not only easy and convenient, but it also comes with deals, discounts and other lucrative offers. Customers can purchase a variety of Danube Home furniture on EMIs with flexible repayment tenors.

Furthermore, by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shoppers can access No Cost EMI plans. This incurs no additional charge in the form of interest. And courtesy of the zero down payment facility on select models, they will not be required to pay any amount at the outset.

How to shop for Danube Home Furniture on the EMI Store

Log onto the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the desired furniture type or model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)