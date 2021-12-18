Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartwatches have become an integral part of the modern lifestyle. Not only do they grant people easy access to all the essential notifications but also give users complete control over their physical and mental well being. Allowing fitness enthusiasts to keep tabs on their health in the most affordable way, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is extending lucrative deals and discounts on Samsung smartwatches across price ranges.

Now, customers can purchase a top-tier Samsung watch on EMIs with the latest health tracking and fitness features and get a hefty 30 per cent cashback upto Rs. 5,000 on every purchase.

Shoppers can choose any model based on their preference and buy the Samsung watch on Lowest EMI along with flexible repayment tenors. These deals can be clubbed with the zero down payment facility on select models, where buyers don't have to pay anything upfront while shopping for their favourite Samsung smartwatch. Moreover, they can do away with extra interest charges on the EMI amount with the No Cost EMI plans.

Samsung smartwatches feature always-on Super AMOLED displays with Gorilla Glass protection upfront. They come equipped with all the latest health features such as a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, sleep monitor and built-in GPS. Some of the feature-packed Samsung smartwatches available on the EMI Store include:

*Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Steel 36 mm Leather Case Brown Strap Smart Watch (SM-R820NSDIINU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,986 and zero down payment

*Samsung Galaxy 4G 46mm Smartwatch Silver (SM-R805FZSIINU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,811 and zero down payment

*Samsung Watch 4 BT 40 mm 1.2 inch Customisable Fluoroelastomer Case Black Strap Smart Watch (SM-R860NZKAINU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,200 and zero down payment

*Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium 44mm Smartwatch (Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,216 and zero down payment

*Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G LTE 41mm Smartwatch (Mystic Bronze) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 6,036 and zero down payment

Benefits of purchasing Samsung smartwatches at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Shopping at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is easy, convenient and affordable. The EMI-only platform offers exclusive deals and deep discounts to customers on all products. It also extends a host of benefits such as the zero down payment facility on select models, No Cost EMI and cashback vouchers. Shoppers get access to more than 1 million products from leading brands, while the chosen product is home-delivered free of cost.

How to shop for the best Samsung smartwatch on the EMI Store

*Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

*Choose the desired Samsung smartwatch model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

*Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

*Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

*Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery *Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

