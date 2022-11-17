A panel discussion on at Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi on how the rise of the short-form video has changed the media industry (Image Courtesy: Emirates News Agency)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI): People across the globe prefer short-form video content as it is short in nature and offers information that satisfies their taste, news agency Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported quoting speakers who have participated in the ongoing Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi.

The speakers represented media institutions from the UAE, Switzerland, Germany, and the UK. A panel discussion on social media, held on Day 2 of the Congress discussed how the rise of the short-form video has changed the media industry.

According to the speakers, the short-form video is a new method of providing purposeful media content, the news agency reported.

They also recognised the need for media organisations and social media influencers to keep pace with the latest trends in the content industry so as to satisfy the tastes of the diverse base of viewers.

The inaugural Global Media Congress (GMC) which opened on Tuesday under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, is organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The three-day event, taking place under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry", sees participation from more than 1,200 media sector pioneers, specialists, and influencers from six continents, with more than 30 debates and workshops featuring more than 162 globally renowned speakers. (ANI)

