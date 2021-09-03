New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shree, the popular Indian Ethnic wear brand is all set to increase its impression further in the National Capital Region with the launch of its newest store at MGF Mall, Gurgaon. A one-stop-shop for quality, chic, affordable ethnic wear, Shree's newest store is all excited to enhance its customer's experience further by showcasing the brand's latest collection in the store as well.

With MGF Mall, Gurgaon being its 93rd store, the brand is fast heading towards launching its 100th store! Creatively designed keeping in mind the needs of today's women, Shree's latest Autumn-Winter 2021 aka the festive collection is an amalgamation of everything natural, spiritual, and cultural!

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Killed by Cousin After Failed Rape Attempt in Kanpur Dehat; Accused Arrested.

Speaking on this occasion, Indian Ethnic wear Joint Managing Director, SHR Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are excited about launching our latest store in Gurgaon, thus expanding our footprint further in the Delhi NCR region. This has been a tumultuous year and we hope that our latest festive collection brings a smile to all our customers!"

Talking further on the expansion front, Kapoor continued, "This year alone, despite the second wave of the pandemic, we are en route to launching 10 stores. We are looking at 2022 being a lucrative year with a plan to launch 10-12 stores in the coming year. The fashion market is already on an upswing with online shopping growing at a tremendous rate, thus increasing potential for growth in the garment retail sector."

Also Read | Bhopal Man Duped of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext of Cancelling His Life Insurance Policies; Case Registered.

Inspired by the upcoming festive season, AW 21 collection boasts of fabrics that are rich and soft, styles that signify grandeur and opulence, while staying on-point with the latest in Fashion. This Collection is rife with an assortment of rich festive colors and styles, coupled with different types of detailing, surface ornamentation, handwork digital print, surface ornamentation and embroideries that enhance a variety of themes as described below. The main highlights of our "Khushi ke Sau Bahane" collection are festive gold block prints, leheriya print, gota work, mirror work, festive silhouettes like A-line, flared and more.

In terms of cuts and styles as mentioned earlier we are keeping it simple and classy - focus is mainly on straight cuts, A-lines and fit and flare across kurtas, tunics, ethnic sets, and dresses. The Khushi ke Sau Bahane (AW 21) collection has been divided into different themes to bring variety to the different festivals that light up our lives at this time! Styles under the themes Bhoomi Utsav, Sunehri, Reet, Jashne-E-Bandhej and Gulnaaz through intricate gold detailing and voluminous silhouettes depict the grandeur of India's rich culture.

Borrowing from traditional and contemporary styling, Abeer and Philauri illustrate nature at its best via a blend of calico floral prints, mirror work, gotapatti work, thread embroidery, etc. Kanika and Mudran fall in the semi festive category with flared styles in cotton, Georgettes all in pastel palettes and block prints.

Leher has been inspired by Rajasthani culture and tradition with Dabka embroidery dominating the design. Created in maroons, wine, navy blue, dark green, teal, Kanchan displays exquisite embroidery with a touch of gold. The necklines are recreated to look like exquisite necklaces. Swathed in pastels and earthy shades, Kantha Katha is perfect for work celebrations.

Inspired, sourced and made in India, Shree is all about keeping comfort, style and convenience at the helm of its designs. The brands newest collection is all about being festive-ready with the right outfits for all the upcoming festivals and occasions

Shree is here to match the ever-changing demands of the Indian fashion world. Shree's ethnic wear is all about chic, smart and unique pieces that compliment a modern woman's wardrobe.

SHR Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. is an ethnic wear manufacturer and distributor of everyday women's clothing across India and abroad. With an exquisite range of ethnic wear for women, Shree celebrates the Indian-ness of every woman and takes pride in our Indian culture. The brand, in its' entirety is quality conscious and constantly strives to provide the best to its "Parivar" without cutting any corners.

Shree traces its origins from the Sanskrit word devi which means divine. Deeply rooted in the Indian spiritual ethos, 'Devi' is quintessentially the core of every Indian woman. The company draws its inspiration from the modern Indian woman; a woman who gracefully and efficiently maintains a perfect equilibrium between her social and professional life. Every Shree garment captures and celebrates an Indian woman's sense of individuality.

Website: shreelifestyle.com.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/shreetheindianavatar/?hl=en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)