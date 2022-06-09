Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI/PNN): Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd., a globally trusted and India's leading diamond manufacturing company, organized a mega tree plantation drive near Ubharat on June 5, World Environment Day. It is commendable to note that more than one lakh trees were planted in the vicinity of Ubharat. The tree plantation activity was done to create a green zone in one of the popular tourist destinations of Surat.

This mega event was held on Monday at nine o'clock in the morning, wherein about five thousand families of the SRK group planted trees together. Early Monday morning, buses were arranged from Kapodra Dharukawala College Ground and Katargam SRK Sports Complex to take these families to the tree plantation spot.

The massive tree plantation drive saw extensive participation from Shree Ramkrishna Exports employees and the top management present to support the initiative, which is in line with the company's environmental policies. It was probably the first of a large scale one lakh tree planting program by employees of the same company at the same time.

Moreover, the event was not just about tree plantation but also its maintenance. Having planted a tree each, all families pledged to care for and nurture it during its lifetime.

In this way, the SRK group resolves to continue contributing to reducing pollution and protecting the environment.

