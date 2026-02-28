Shree TMT Joins Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Reinforcing Its Commitment to Green Steel and Sustainable Construction

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28: Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd, the company behind the trusted steel brand Shree TMT, proudly announces its official membership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The company has been inducted under the Mfg. / Product Suppliers category and has been allotted IGBC Membership No: IGBCMM260154, valid until December 2026.

This milestone further strengthens Shree TMT's leadership in sustainable steel manufacturing and green building solutions in India.

Strengthening India's Green Construction Ecosystem

IGBC is India's premier body driving the green building movement through sustainable construction standards, energy-efficient design, and environmentally responsible material usage.

With its IGBC membership, Shree TMT reinforces its commitment to:

- Sustainable manufacturing practices- Low carbon footprint production- Eco-friendly construction materials- Resource-efficient steel processing- Green infrastructure development

As demand for sustainable construction materials continues to rise across Hyderabad, Telangana, and India, Shree TMT aims to play a key role in supporting green-certified projects.

GreenPro Ecolabel & 5-Star Green Steel Rating

Shree TMT's sustainability credentials are already well established. The company holds the prestigious GreenPro Ecolabel Certification awarded by the Confederation of Indian Industry, recognizing environmentally sustainable products.

Further reinforcing its green leadership, Shree TMT has also received a 5-Star Green Steel Rating from National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), acknowledging excellence in environmentally responsible steel manufacturing.

These recognitions validate that Shree TMT is actively producing Green Steel aligned with national sustainability benchmarks, making it a preferred choice for eco-conscious infrastructure and real estate projects.

Industry Recognitions Enhancing Market Credibility

Shree TMT has consistently built its reputation as one of the most trusted TMT steel brands in Hyderabad and Telangana through:

- Telangana Government approval for public infrastructure projects- Recognition as a Great Place to Work- Compliance with national quality and safety standards- Focus on earthquake-resistant and high-strength TMT bars- Commitment to sustainable and responsible manufacturing

The IGBC membership now complements its GreenPro and 5-Star NISST certifications, further strengthening its credibility in India's green construction ecosystem.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking on the development, the management of Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd stated:

"Our GreenPro Ecolabel and 5-Star Green Steel Rating already reflect our commitment to sustainability. Becoming a member of IGBC further reinforces our responsibility toward enabling green buildings and environmentally conscious infrastructure in India. At Shree TMT, strength and sustainability go hand in hand."

About Shree TMT

Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd (Shree TMT) is a leading TMT steel manufacturer known for producing high-strength, durable, and sustainable reinforcement steel. With a growing presence across Telangana and other regions, the company supports residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects with environmentally responsible steel solutions.

For more information, visit:

Leading TMT Steel Manufacturer in Hyderabad - https://www.shreetmt.comGreen Steel & High Strength TMT Bars - https://www.shreetmt.com/productsTrusted TMT Steel Brand in Telangana - https://www.shreetmt.com/about-us

