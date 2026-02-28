As the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race intensifies, Al-Nassr travel to Al Majma'ah Sports City to face Al-Fayha on 29 February 2026. For fans worldwide, the most pressing question ahead of this Matchday 24 encounter remains whether 41-year-old Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will take to the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria .

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

At present, all signs indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo is available and will play against Al-Fayha. The veteran forward continues to defy his age and remains an integral part of Jorge Jesus’s tactical setup.

He enters this fixture in stellar form, having recently opened the scoring with a penalty in Al-Nassr’s dominant 5-0 victory over Al-Najma. With 22 goals across all competitions this season, Ronaldo remains the focal point of the team's attack. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

While there is always a minor possibility of rotation to manage his fitness amidst a busy schedule, no injuries have been reported, and he is fully expected to lead the line.

Al-Nassr arrive at this fixture riding a massive wave of momentum. They have been in formidable form, sitting at the top of the Saudi Pro League table and locked in a high-stakes battle with their nearest rivals. Securing three points on the road is vital to maintain their grip on the summit.

