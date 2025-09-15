PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Shreeji Shipping Global Limited (NSE: SHREEJISPG, BSE: 544490), is a shipping logistics company focusing on dry-bulk cargo, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY25-26.

Also Read | WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Financial Highlights for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025 (Q1 FY26):

* Revenue from Operations of the company stood at ₹161.19 Crore in Q1 FY26, while it was ₹130.07 Crore in Q1 FY25.

Also Read | 'Jatadhara' Release Date: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu-Starrer Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu; Film's Poster Unveiled (See Pic and Video).

* EBITDA of the company stood at ₹59.87 Crore in Q1 FY26, while it was ₹37.76 Crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA Margin improved to 37.14% in Q1 FY26 as against 29.03% in Q1 FY25, an improvement of 811 bps.

* Net Profit of the company stood at ₹37.54 Crore in Q1 FY26, while it was ₹25.20 Crore in Q1 FY25. Net Profit Margin improved to 23.08% in Q1 FY26 against 19.11% in Q1 FY25, an improvement of 397 bps.

* EPS (Diluted) of the company stood at ₹2.54 in Q1 FY26 compared to ₹1.77 in Q1 FY25.

Key Financial Snapshot:

* EBITDA of ₹ 59.87 Cr, YoY growth of 58.57%

* EBITDA Margin of 37.14%, YoY growth of 811 bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 37.54 Cr, YoY growth of 49.01%

* Net Profit Margin of 23.08%, YoY growth of 397 bps

* EPS (Diluted) of ₹ 2.54, YoY growth of 43.50%

Management Perspective

Ashokkumar Haridas Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, stated on their Q1 FY25-26 financial performance

Our Q1 FY26 results demonstrate the strength and adaptability of our integrated shipping and logistics business. We delivered a strong performance with EBITDA of ₹59.87 crore and net profit of ₹37.54 crore. EBITDA grew by 8.11% and net profit increased by 3.97%, driven by efficient cargo handling and a disciplined focus on cost optimisation.

Typically, the first half of the financial year sees lower revenue compared to the second half due to monsoon-related restrictions at some ports. Despite this, we achieved a revenue increase, supported by our diverse service offerings, long-term contracts, and wide geographic presence, which help us manage seasonal fluctuations. We expect the remaining quarters of FY26 to continue performing strongly.

Customer growth remains a vital driver for us. Over the past three years, revenue from new customers has steadily grown from 3.41% in FY23 to 7.79% in FY25. This reflects our ability to expand our expertise across Oil & Gas, Energy, FMCG, Coal, and Metals, while also broadening into adjacent sectors.

Recently Company has received a Letter of Intent to establish Floating Crane Facilities at Diamond Harbour under the Syama Prasad Mukharjee Port Trus,t Kolkata. This strategic addition will enhance our port-led services and is expected to contribute to revenue starting this financial year.

Additionally, the fresh capital raised from our IPO will support the expansion of our service portfolio. With a well-diversified fleet, strong customer relationships, and a robust pipeline of projects, we remain confident in sustaining growth, enhancing profitability, and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)