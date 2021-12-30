New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/SRV): Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation (DPIAFF), a unique platform that recognizes and encourages creative artists, creators and filmmakers is hosting the Global Youth Icon Award 2022 on January 16, 2022 at Vadodara (Gujarat). The Global Youth Icon Award 2022 will be awarding 26 of the prominent personalities to honour and appreciate their work in their respective fields.

The event will be graced by several dignitaries including Prahlad Damodardas Modi and Sir Gen. GM and Dr Jasbir Singh (VIP Guests). Noted personalities Dr Yogesh Dubey, Rajesh Shrivastav (President : Shiksadan Abhiyan Federation) and Rajkumar Pal (Chief Guests); and Dr Chander Kala Singh, Padma Shree, Dr Soma Ghosh and Charul Malik (Celebrity Guests) and Amb. Dr Santosh M. Bajaj, Dr Sheela Sharma (Social Guests); including Chintan Satish Vashi (Special Guest) and Sandip Soparrkar (Awardee & Guest). Additionally, Simran Ahuja (International Anchor & Celebrity) will host and anchor the event.

The Global Youth Icon awardees of 2022 are: Dr Gaurav in Medical & Health from Bangalore; Shashank Dattatray Kulkarni as Writer & Poet from Jammu & Kashmir; Dr Syed Abid Hussain as Real Bajrangi Bhaijaan from Bhopal; Bhagwan Manikrao Shingire for Notable Social Work from Maharashtra; Dr. Lokendra Choudhary in Medical & Health from Madhya Pradesh; Dr. Kajal Parag Patani as Best Yoga Teacher from Nashik; Rupam Mukharjee in Education from West Bengal; Punita Anchal Shah in Social Welfare from Gujarat; Dr Jyoti Bajaj in Education from Maharashtra; Yogendra Singh as Environmental Hero from Madhya Pradesh; Alok Raja in Journalism from Nashik; Mona Chetan Desai as Social Activist from Gujarat; Anil Kumar in Social Welfare from Jharkhand; Ramesh Chandra Sharma in Social Welfare from Madhya Pradesh; Geeta Yadav in Social Worker from Maharashtra; Dr Satish Kumar Prajapati in Education from Gujarat; Dr Sandip Gun in Education from West Bengal; Monisa Mohinaine as Celebrity Numerologist from Gujarat; Vinay Dixit in Social Welfare from Indore; Bhumika Modi, Mrs Maharashtra 2019/Mrs. India World 2019, Fitness trainer, Women motivational speaker as Artist from Mumbai.

Dr Vijay D.Bajaj, National President, Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation said, "We are delighted to hold our annual flagship award to celebrate the remarkable contributions of inspiring individuals in the field of creativity, social service, education, medical and healthcare. Through our platform, we hope to promote, inspire and celebrate the work of our awardees; and help them continue in their journey."

Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation was founded in 2020 to promote, recognize and create a platform for all categories of film-makers. Located at Vadodara Gujarat, Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation mainly focuses on promoting new talents and encourages filmmakers from different categories irrelevant of their language background.

Founded by Dr Nirankar Nath Tiwari, DPIAFF functions mainly under the supervision of Dr Vijay D Bajaj - National President DPIAFF, Dr Jyoti V. Bajaj - National President (Women Cell) DPIAFF and Dr Dhurvi Patel - National Head - Women Cell DPIAFF.

