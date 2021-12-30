The year 2022 will see Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Pramod Sawant and Charanjit Singh Channi among other political bigwigs sweating it out as UP, Punjab and Goa goes to polls with other states (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, December 30: With the Election Commission holding a press conference on poll preparations ahead of assembly polls in several states in 2022, the poll bugle has been sounded by the commission that looks after the biggest voting exercise in any democracy in the world. With the parties already campaigning hard in battle-ready Uttar Pradesh and the poll pitch ready in Punjab, the stage is set for a well-fought political season as 2022 knocks on the door. The year 2022, apart from the assembly elections in the states, will also see other important polling take place. Assembly Elections 2022 to Take Place As Per Schedule Without Delay, Says Election Commission; Here's What EC Said in Press Conference Today.

It is no secret that both the electorate as well as the Election Commission has a daunting task ahead given that the assembly polls are scheduled for early next year, amid the growing cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 around the country and predictions of third wave of the novel Coronavirus. The press conference addressed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra has made it clear that the elections will be held as per the schedule. This means that the election calender is bound to be the same as decided earlier.

Important Elections To Take Place in 2022

Uttar Pradesh

India's most populous state goes to poll as voters will get tp decide the fate of several political stalwarts in Uttar Pradesh. While the incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to ensure he is selected back to power, former CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is mounting a formidible challenge by forming an alliance with ultra-local parties. BSP supremo Mayawati is expecting to make a comeback to the corridors of power riding on her 'Prabuddh Sammelans', whereas Congress is relying on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to rejuvenate the Congress cadre and party which has long been out of favour among voters in UP.

Punjab

All eyes will be on Punjab as the state was at the heart of the farmers' protests. With Captain Amarinder Singh breaking away from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party putting up a stellar performance in the recently concluded Chandigarh Civic Elections, the state is set for a season of tough political fighting.

Uttarakhand and Goa

Along with UP, the northern state of Uttarakhand will also go to polls. Political activities have already intensified in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating several projects and the BJP trusting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to come back to power in the state. Harish Rawat of Congress looks set to lead the party's campaign against the BJP in the hilly state. Goa goes to polls in the first half of 2022 and it will be a test of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's leadership as the BJP would look to take on the Opposition in the state.

Gujarat

Gujarat, a BJP stronghold for the last 20 years, will go to polls in December of 2022. Given that Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and with a relatively new CM (Bhupendra Patel), Gujarat promises to be a political blockbuster as Congress had come mighty close the last time around. Himachal Pradesh will also vote as the state is due for elections in December.

Election For the Post of AICC President's Post

The election for the post of AICC's president might take place around August September in 2022. Even though the overwhelming feeling is that Rahul Gandhi will be elected for the post given the clamour by party workers over the last year, the assembly election results of the states may play a role, posing a challenge for Rahul.

