Tamil Nadu, December 30: A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light from Pollachi, where a 39-year-old man has been arrested for raping and impregnating a 28-year-old woman with learning impairment on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as G Balasubramani (39), a wall painter residing in Ramanathapuram, had raped the victim several times in the month of September when she was alone at home, reported TOI. The incident came to light when the mother of the victim took her to the hospital as she was unwell on Tuesday. While checking her up, doctors found that the woman was two months pregnant. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The victim's mother filed a complaint at Pollachi all-women police station. Based on the complaint, police on Tuesday night booked the accused under rape charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following the filing of an FIR, the accused was arrested on Wednesday night.

