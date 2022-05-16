Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka, has announced its audited Financial Results for the 12 Month & Q4 FY22.

Key Highlights for the FY22:

Also Read | CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: How Gujarat Titans Choked Chennai Super Kings’ Run Flow in the Slog Overs.

-Total revenues increased by 44 per cent YoY to Rs 116.09 crore viz-a-viz Rs 80.74 crore.

-EBITDA was at Rs 37.66 crore viz-a-viz Rs 26.56 crore; up 42 per cent

Also Read | CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming Predicts a Bright Future for Matheesha Pathirana After Fruitful Debut Against Gujarat.

-Net profit was at Rs 9.1 crore viz-a-viz loss of Rs 8.44 crore

-EBITDA margin & PAT margin stood at 32.44 per cent & 7.84 per cent respectively

-Operating Cash Flow stood at Rs 24.27 crore

-ROE & ROCE stood at 41.95 per cent and 11.18 per cent respectively

-Cement Business Contributed Rs 90.60 crore & Solar Power Business Contributed Rs 15.00 crore

-Cement volume grew by 33.44 per cent to 2,26,959 MT while Solar Power Generation increased by 22.20 per cent to 45,454 KWh

-During the year the company has increased its Solar Power Plant capacity by 12 MW with a term loan of Rs 40.00 crore

Key Highlights for the Q4 FY22:

-Total revenues were at Rs 36.81 crore viz-a-viz Rs 25.84 crore; up 42 per cent YoY

-EBITDA was at Rs 11.32 crore viz-a-viz Rs 9.29 crore; up 22 per cent

-Net profit was at Rs 3.87 crore viz-a-viz losses of Rs 75 lakhs

-EBITDA & PAT margin stood at 30.75 per cent & 10.51 per cent respectively

-Cement Business Contributed Rs 12.78 crore & Solar Power Business Contributed Rs 5.80 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said, "FY22 was the landmark year for us we have crossed Rs. 100 Crore revenue for the first time by achieving revenue of Rs 116.09 crore and PAT of Rs 9.10 crore which is a big milestone for us.

The Investments made by the company towards the solar power plant is now giving dividend we have achieved profitability with strong margins.

Going forward we are very optimistic about the Indian consumption story and FY23 for the company."

Incorporated in the year 1993 Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (KCIL), formerly Katwa Udyog Limited) is engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka India.

The Business segments are divided into two verticals 1) Manufacturing of cement 2) Generation of Electricity using Solar Power. The cement plants are located at Bagalkot district, Karnataka and the Solar power plant is located at Koppal, Karnataka.

The Company manufactures 43 grade and 53 grade Ordinary Portland Cement. The inception of the company began with the acquisition of a sick cement plant of 20 TPD (Tons per day) in 1994. The capacity of the plant gradually increased year after year to reach 600 TPD. The further acquisition has added 300 TPD to the existing capacity. The current capacity of the company is 1,100 TPD with two cement manufacturing plants - one operating with a vertical shaft kiln (VSK) having a capacity of 300TPD in Kaladgi, Bagalkot and another unit having a capacity of 800 TPD operating with rotary kiln technology located at Nagnapur, Bagalkot.

The company owns three very renowned regional brands of cement "Jyoti Power" "Jyoti Gold" & "Keshav Cement". The company supplies cement in North Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Goa and some parts of Maharashtra and Kerala. "Keshav Cement" is a premium brand of the company. SKCIL is producing cement by using 100 per cent green energy (Solar) since April 2018.

The cement industry is highly energy-intensive and power cost constitutes around 30 per cent of the manufacturing cost in the cement manufacturing process. The current power requirement of the cement plants is 12 MW. The Company has two power plants that cumulatively generate 37 MW of power. After using it for its business operations, the balance of 25 MW is sold by the Company.

The other group companies are, Katwa Infotech Ltd and Katwa Construction Ltd The shares of SKCIL are listed on BSE (530977).

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)